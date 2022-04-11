Tuesday
CLAVE CARIBE
6 to 8 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. Ninth St., Lafayette.
Local Latin band Clave Caribe is coming to People’s Brewing Company for a night of music. The event is for audiences 21 years and older. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at ontaptickets.com.
Wednesday
WEDNESDAYS IN THE WILD: CAMERAS IN THE SKY
10 a.m. to noon at County Road 100 N., West Lafayette.
Brian Beheler, Jarred Brooke and Cameron Wingren from Purdue University will explore how drone and camera technologies are being applied to natural resource assessment and management. The program will also include a stroll through the woods to look at a silvicultural approach to regenerating white oak the slow way. The event is limited to 30 participants. Registration is required by noon on Monday, call 765-567-2993 or email mcutler@tippecanoe.in.gov. Facial coverings may be required at any point in the program when social distancing cannot be observed, so please make sure to bring one.
JAZZ NIGHT AT THE KNICKERBOCKER
7 to 10 p.m. at Knickerbocker Saloon, 113 N. Fifth St., Lafayette.
Every Wednesday of April for Jazz Appreciation month the Lafayette Jazz club will be performing at the Knickerbocker Saloon. The event is free.
Thursday
MEN ON BOATS
7:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Yue-Kong Pao Hall of Visual & Performing Arts.
Four boats, 10 explorers and one Grand Canyon. Men on Boats is the true-ish history of an 1869 expedition, when a one-armed captain and a crew of fallible yet loyal volunteers set out to chart the course of the Colorado River. By casting the historical characters (who were all men) with women and non-binary actors, Backhaus playfully destabilizes cultural assumptions and norms, using the theatre to explore new methods of storytelling and open more expansive territories for all, on stage and off. The show will run from Thursday to April 23. For showtimes and tickets, go to the Purdue Theatre website.
Saturday
COMMUNITY EASTER EGG HUNT
10 a.m. at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 1526 S. 18th St., Lafayette.
Join the Immanuel United Church of Christ for its annual Easter egg hunt. Kids will be divided by age group.
EGG-CITING EASTER BASH
Noon to 5 p.m. at Wea Creek Orchard, 5618 S. 200 E., Lafayette.
There will be a bounce house, a variety of games with winning prizes, Mr. Bunny from 2 to 4 p.m., music, food and a timed Easter egg hunt with ticket prizes in random eggs for the kids. The adults will enjoy shopping the vendors, bidding the silent auction, food and watching their kids enjoying a day of fun. Entry for the event is $15 per car.
Sunday
NEST, SWEET NEST
1 to 3 p.m. at Prophetstown State Park, 5545 Swisher Road, West Lafayette.
Stop by the naturalist’s pop-up tent at the far east end near the fishing pond to learn more about birds and their nests through an activity. The event is free with park admission.