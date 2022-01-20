A year after President Joe Biden’s inauguration, opinions on his presidency are still polarized across party lines.
Two politically active Purdue students weigh in on their exceptionally different opinions of Biden’s first year in the Oval Office.
Student Loans
A primary policy of the Biden campaign was student loan forgiveness. The Biden administration extended loan relief to students in need for the third time this month, but some say it’s not enough, including Ted Hardesty, the president of the Purdue College Democrats and a senior in the College of Liberal Arts.
“This is the one issue where almost everyone I talked to (in the College Democrats) is mad. We think he has fallen short,” he said.
Hardesty said Biden didn’t live up to his original promise of loan forgiveness for everyone.
“Additionally, we should forgive a minimum of $10,000/person of federal student loans, as proposed by Senator (Elizabeth) Warren and colleagues,” Biden said in a tweet back in March 2020. “Young people and other student debt holders bore the brunt of the last crisis. It shouldn’t happen again.”
Though Hardesty said he is appreciative of the student loans erased so far, he believes younger members of his party should be more insistent about getting rid of student loan debts.
“As someone who knows someone who’s disabled, I was very happy to see a large (amount) of student loan debt erased for people with disabilities and no longer can perform in the workforce,” Hardesty said.
Gage Unrath, an active member of the Purdue College Republicans and a sophomore in the College of Science, doesn’t consider it the federal government’s job to forgive loans.
“If you take out a loan, you are expected to pay it back,” Unrath said.
Jan. 6
The insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, two weeks before Biden’s inauguration, loomed over the beginning of Biden’s presidency.
Purdue professor Marcus Mann, who researches political sociology and political disinformation, said the event caused many citizens to doubt the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency.
The insurrection occurred when a group of former President Donald Trump supporters attacked Capitol Hill in an attempt to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s win. Mann said this mob consisted of regular citizens who were caught up in a historical event and also organized far-right groups with more nefarious intentions.
“A disturbingly large percentage of Republicans still believe the election was stolen,” Mann said.
Mann said many regular citizens were spun a false narrative and egged on by politicians through social media.
“If you believe that the presidential candidate or the politicians that you support are being cheated, and that your voice doesn’t matter, because elections are fraudulent, and it’s being stolen from you, anyone would be incredibly angry. That’s actually understandable.”
Mann said he is concerned about the precedent the insurrection creates.
“If we really are setting the stage for any partisan, Republican or Democrat, to just claim voter fraud whenever they lose an election, then that’s very bad for democracy.”
Unrath said he believes the rhetoric surrounding the insurrection was blown out of proportion.
“Biden and many other Democrats have overblown the situation to portray the event as our democracy was this close to ending, which isn’t reality,” he said.
Mann, on the other hand, believes it is a mistake to downplay the events of Jan. 6.
“We had congresspeople and senators hiding and afraid for their lives, and it seems like they should have been afraid for their lives.”
“You don’t have to agree with Joe Biden, by no means, but it’s troubling that so many Americans really don’t believe that he was elected,” Mann said.
On the anniversary of Jan. 6, Biden gave a speech that addressed the insurrection, the rumors that prompted it and election reform.
“Right now, in state after state, new laws are being written — not to protect the vote, but to deny it; not only to suppress the vote, but to subvert it; not to strengthen or protect our democracy, but because the former president lost,” Biden said.
COVID-19
Many of Biden’s first months involved tackling COVID-19. His administration has been attributed with rolling out vaccines and creating mask mandates, earning him criticism from the other side.
“His handling of COVID-19 policy, I think, has been pretty lackluster,” Unrath said.
While Unrath said he supports the vaccines in general, he said he disagreed with the mandate, which required a vaccine or test policy for companies with 100 or more employees.
“It has not been well received from the members of my club or myself,” Unrath said.
This mandate was struck down earlier this month by the Supreme Court for exceeding the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s authority.
While Hardesty was “fully in favor of what Biden has done in terms of the vaccines,” he said he believes Biden could have done more for the international community.
“The only issue that I’ve really had throughout his presidency ... was not getting enough vaccines globally,” Hardesty said. “That, I believe, potentially aided with Omicron and other variants rising.”
Hardesty and Unrath both supported Biden’s executive order to reopen schools, but Unrath critiqued that it was done too slowly.
“Young kids need to interact with each other to develop social skills and to read facial expressions of their teachers and their peers,” Unrath said. “It has been very slow to reopen schools, which I think is really harmful to kids and their education.”
Biden’s administration has also been credited with the eviction moratorium upheld until August. The policy was intended to help working class citizens who may have lost their source of income during the pandemic pay for rent.
“That was necessary, and I’m glad the president had it extended at least through August,” Hardesty said. “I think that considering how many cases we have, there should be consideration of bringing that back.”
Unrath, on the contrary, said he believed the eviction moratorium and also the stimulus checks were a misuse of federal funding.
“It was just kind of a waste of taxpayer money,” he said.
Hardesty said he supported stimulus checks because he believed they helped many people financially and helped stimulate the economy, and also said he supported the Child Tax Credit, which provided households up to $300 per child starting in June.
“One thing that I feel like we as a (Democratic Party) have not talked enough about is how much impact the Child Tax Credit had and how many children were lifted out of poverty.”
Paris Climate Agreement
On Biden’s first day in office, he signed an executive order reentering the U.S. into the Paris Climate Agreement.
The Paris Climate Agreement is an international treaty established in 2015, which asks all countries to meet a self-determined goal of lower carbon emissions. In February 2019, Trump officially removed the United States from the treaty.
“It sounds nice,” Unrath said. “But in reality, nothing’s going to change.”
Hardesty said despite the valid criticism behind the climate agreement, he believes it represents a great deal of change.
“The mere fact that the United States is back says we’re going to make (climate change) a priority,” he said. “(It) does have ripple effects around the world,” he said.
Afghanistan
Biden announced the removal of U.S. troops in Afghanistan in September, a promise made by many presidents before him. Shortly after the removal of U.S. troops, the Afghan capital of Kabul fell to Taliban forces.
Biden’s approval rating was significantly impacted by his failure in Afghanistan, according to NPR. Sixty-one percent of U.S. citizens disapproved of Biden’s handling.
Unrath and Hardesty had similar reactions.
“Most people in my club think we should have pulled out,” Unrath said. “But the way he pulled out was terrible.”
Hardesty’s opinion was similar.
“I and most people agree that we needed to get out of Afghanistan,” Hardesty said. “Seeing the pictures of how we got out of there is horrific.”