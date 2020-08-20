Attorneys for the city of West Lafayette and Mayor John Dennis filed a request Wednesday for a judge to dismiss the case in which a resident is suing to repeal the city's mask mandate.
The resident, Michael Bryant, filed his complaint on July 22, in which he claims the order violates people’s rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Tippecanoe Circuit Judge Sean Persin is scheduled to hear arguments from both sides on Tuesday, per court records.
City lawyers say in Thursday's motion to dismiss that Bryant's claims are unfounded.
"Mr. Bryant has taken it upon himself to sue the mayor of West Lafayette in hopes of unraveling these protections against this horrific outbreak," the document reads. "In making this extraordinary request, Mr. Bryant asks this Court to overturn 115 years of precedent from the United States Supreme Court."
The lawyers also argue that Bryant cherry-picked his arguments from various sources, such as World Health Organization officials and Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb, who actually indirectly back the mayor's order.
Regarding Bryant's claim that the citywide mask requirement restricts him from expressing himself freely, the lawyers say this argument is also unfounded.
"The order is not addressing Mr. Bryant’s actual speech or his ability to yell. He can still talk (or yell) through the mask and is free to say whatever he wants," the document states. "And, if he can socially distance, he can still talk or yell without wearing a mask."
The mandate, which Dennis deemed "urgent," was put into effect on July 13.
"I feel no remorse in (the order), at all," Dennis said last month. "If (Bryant) wants to stand on principle and be mad at me, go ahead.
"It’s a very simple step,” he added. "I know it’s inconvenient. I know a lot of people think it’s misguided. … (But) it’s a public health crisis."
The mandate has no set end date, according to the original executive order.