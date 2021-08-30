Monday
MONDAY NIGHT KARAOKE
9 to 11 p.m. at Knickerbocker Saloon, 113 N. 5th St., Lafayette.
Wednesday
WEST LAFAYETTE FARMERS MARKET
3:30 to 7 p.m. at Cumberland Park, 3101 North Salisbury St., West Lafayette.
Every Wednesday from May to October. There will be vendors with fresh spring produce, breads, popcorn, honey and more.
Friday
GREATER LAFAYETTE KICKOFF BASH
3 p.m. at Downtown Lafayette.
As a celebration for the kickoff of the Purdue Football Season, this pre-game and post-game experience is for Purdue and Oregon State fans of all ages. The event starts on Friday at 3 p.m. with the Fan Experience in Downtown Lafayette and ends on Sunday with discounted access to Greater Lafayette Parks and Recreation amenities. For the full schedule, go to greaterlafayetteind.com.
FIRST FRIDAY
6 p.m. at Downtown Lafayette.
Downtown Lafayette comes alive on the first Friday of every month to connect the arts, local business and the community. View works from regional artists, enjoy live music and check out specials at over 25 businesses and restaurants.
Saturday
LABOR DAY WEEKEND FREE FAMILY DAY
10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Columbian Park, 1915 Scott St., Lafayette.
Come to Columbian Park for a day of fun on Saturday featuring free pedal boat rides, train rides, zoo admission, live music by Scott Greeson & Trouble with Monday, food trucks and more. This event is in conjunction with the Northwest Indiana Labor Council’s annual Labor Day Picnic.
MOSEY DOWN MAIN STREET
6 to 11 p.m. at Main Street Downtown Lafayette, from 6th Street to 11th Street, Lafayette.
Volunteers, downtown business owners, artists and musicians come together once a month from May through September to offer a free, family-friendly event right down the center of Main Street.
Sunday
TIPPECANOE COUNTY FLEA MARKET
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Tippecanoe County Amphitheater, 4449 State Road 43 N., West Lafayette.
An outdoor flea market is held on first Sunday of each month April through November.