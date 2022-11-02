By 2025, Purdue plans to plant 3,738 trees on campus, accomplishing the goals of the 1869 Tree Planting Master Plan.
“The tree planting count per year within this 5-year span is more than the university has ever planted on a yearly basis,” Phil Richey, the Purdue Grounds Department general manager, said.
Each year, there is at least one tree planting project, with each project planting approximately 50-75 trees depending on the need and funding for the year, Richey said.
Purdue Grounds, Campus Planning and the Purdue Arboretum work collaboratively to select which tree species should be planted on campus, Richey said.
According to Richey, there are many things to consider when selecting which trees get placed on campus. He said the variety of the trees is always considered, with tree diversity being one of the main goals for every tree-planting project.
The trees on Purdue’s campus are a mixture of native and non-native trees.
“It’s nice to have a mix of both because then we’ve got a representation of trees not only from Indiana in the Midwest but from around the world that people can appreciate,” said Ben McCallister, an urban forestry specialist at Purdue.
Richey said the main factors, other than diversity, which are considered when deciding which trees to plant on campus include the size of the tree, whether the tree produces fruit and the hardiness of the tree against environmental factors.
“Trees that are heavily fruiting are not placed near sidewalks or parking lots where they could cause a possible safety hazard to vehicles and/or pedestrians,” Richey said.
The appearance of the tree itself is also a factor that is considered, according to McCallister. He said each tree species produces different bark and leaf colorations as well as branching structures. He said these differences in appearance are all taken into consideration to make it aesthetically pleasing in a way that helps the environment.
Richey said the trees are placed strategically, keeping the campus aesthetic in mind to not block certain views.
When it comes to deciding the location where a tree will be planted, there is a balance between the biological needs of the tree and the benefits it will give to Purdue staff and students.
“You (want to ensure that) the tree is going to have the best fighting chance to survive in the environment, (but you also want to make sure) people are going to be able to enjoy it,” McCallister said.