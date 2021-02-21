Indoor and outdoor University gatherings may now host up to 100 people, according to a Protect Purdue update released Friday.
Events with more than 50 people in attendance must submit an event plan to the Office of the Provost for approval prior to the event. Learning activities sponsored by the University, specific colleges or other academic units with 50 or fewer attendees don’t require a submitted plan but rather approval from a “unit leader,” the release states.
Student organizations that wish to host events, however, must submit a plan for approval detailing the event’s adherence to Protect Purdue Guidelines to the Office of Vice Provost for Student Life. This policy applies regardless of the number of attendees.
Event leaders are responsible for enforcing adherence to safety guidelines and compliance with Protect Purdue regulations.
These capacity guidelines exclude academic classes and activities that “directly support the student academic experience” such as orientation or study sessions, according to the release.
This update comes just over a month after the University released guidelines in response to the Indiana State Department of Health designating Tippecanoe County as facing “very high” COVID-19 positivity rates and community spread. This designation limited all social gatherings in the county to 25 people.
Classes and other academic activities were exempt from the 25-person limit, according to a previous Protect Purdue news release.
Tippecanoe County currently sits at a yellow advisory level with a 4.44% seven-day positivity rate, according to the ISDH COVID-19 dashboard.
The new guidelines will remain in effect indefinitely, according to the update.