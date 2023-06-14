Faezeh Masoomi sits in the Purdue Memorial Union, typing away with a Monster can and cup of Kimchi ramen beside her.
The doctoral candidate doing research in mechanical engineering said she loves the small-town campus feel of Purdue compared to her life in Tehran, Iran.
“I like it here very much,” she said. “It is a small city, so I think it's very good for students, because unlike Tehran, it's not very expensive and the homes aren’t as far.”
Living in Tehran was overwhelming at times, having to traverse the city of 8.6 million people to get to class every day.
“I think it's better for student life here. Not too much distraction, and the closeness means I don’t need to commute as much.”
Masoomi earned her master's degree from Michigan State University and has gotten a taste for life in the Midwest.
“When I first got here, there were a lot of culture shocks,” she said, "but it's a great learning opportunity.”
She said it is hard to vocalize just how different the U.S. is. “I combined both of my different cultures, and I’m very happy I got a chance to experience this one.”
She does research with fluid mechanics but started off her engineering career in aerospace as an undergrad.
“I wanted to do engineering because I was good at math and physics,” she said. “I did some research and did aerospace in my undergrad, but mechanical engineering is a good field for me.”
After she finishes her degree, she says she hopes to stay in the country.
“My priority is to stay here, but as I am an international student, I need to see what is going to be my residency status after I graduate,” she said. “My plan is to stay, but my main priority right now is to do my job.”
She says she might take a job in academia after she graduates, but she isn’t sure.
“Whatever it is, it's probably going to be doing research, either in academia or whatever else,” she said. “ I should see what happens, what opportunities I get, but I like very much what I'm doing right now.”
She motions at her laptop, diagrams and notes covering the screen.
“Whatever I do, I want to keep doing this.”