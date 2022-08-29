The South Indian Association will celebrate Onam with boat racing and pookalams this week.
Onam is an annual festival traditionally celebrated between late August and early September in the South Indian state of Kerala.
The celebration comes from the legend of King Mahabali, according to onamfestival.org. It is said the king was an asura, or a demon, but was still great at ruling the kingdom. There was one thing he was not great at containing his ego.
The gods felt challenged by his popularity and massive ego, the website reads, so they sent a god down to try and stop his reign.
“They sent Lord Vishnu, disguised as a dwarf, to this kingdom,” SIA President Megha Shastry said. “And then as an offering, he asked the king to give him (as much land as he can travel in three steps). … He grew so huge that he measured all the world in two steps.”
But Mahabali promised Vishnu three steps worth of land, and now there was no more land to take the final step.
“The king asked the third step to be on his head,” she said.
Because of this good deed, the god allowed Mahabali to return to Kerala once a year.
The festival takes place for usually 10 days during the month of Chingum, which is the first month in the Malayali calendar. The Malayali are the majority ethnic group in Kerala.
“What we’re planning to do is trying to lean more toward educational events related to South Indian culture,” Shastry, a junior in the Krannert School of Management, said.
She said when she first arrived at Purdue, she had trouble finding events and resources for South Indian people. She had to use personal sources, like friends of friends, to have that community.
There was a small WhatsApp group with South Indians, but after a while the people in it realized that clubs on campus did not do much for the South Indian community, so they decided to start their own club.
“(The lack of South Indian events) is what really drove it home to start the new club,” Shastry said. “(The other Indian club is) a really big club, and I don’t know if they can take all of these small suggestions. So we’re like, ‘Know what? Maybe we can start it.’”
The Onam festival will see a lot of activities related to the event. It will start with a presentation about the mythology behind Onam, why it’s celebrated and information about the Malayali people who celebrate it.
Afterward, the festivities will transition to activities traditionally associated with Onam, like boat racing.
Boat racing is something many people in Kerala do during fall and Onam, but West Lafayette does not have a long history of communal boat racing. The alternative is to make paper boats.
Abhijeet Balaji, a junior in the College of Engineering and a member of the finance committee for the SIA, said making the boats is easy. Even if racing the boats is hard, they can still see if they float on water.
Another characteristic of the Onam festival are pookalams.
Pookalams are essentially an art form, Shastry said. They are usually flower designs positioned in a large circular shape with intricate designs going through it.
For Onam, many of the pookalams are laid out with flowers, but for the festival at Purdue, Balaji said they are opting for a premade template.
Balaji said they don’t know yet if there will be print-outs or chalk on the sidewalk, but there are definite plans to make pookalams at the festival.
The event will be on Thursday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Asian American and Asian Resource and Cultural Center.
Because of space restrictions, a sign up is available to give the SIA an estimate on the number of people coming. The link to RSVP is in the SIA’s bio on Instagram, @purduesia.
“There’s never really been any club or platform for South Indian festivals or events to be celebrated,” Balaji said. “So I, for one, am really excited about having South Indians congregate in a place for a South Indian reason.”
This is the inaugural year of the SIA, and Onam is its first event besides the B-Involved Fair earlier this month.
Shastry said she wants the club to focus on being an educational club because the other Indian clubs on campus don’t focus much on educating why they celebrate certain holidays.
“So the educational aspect is what was lacking, but also that they just didn’t have any events that cater to South Indians, like Onam,” Shastry said. “It seems small because India is such a big country. ... Just to mention on their Instagrams — they go ‘happy this day,’ ‘happy that day’ — might have been nice, but I didn’t think it was enough.”