The fresh smell of oven-baked pizza fills your nose as you swing open the rusty old doors of a hole-in-the-wall restaurant. Your group of friends gather around a small booth to enjoy a pizza big enough to feed an army for a dinner full of good times at Mad Mush.
Mad Mushroom Pizza, commonly known around campus as “Mad Mush,” is one of the last restaurants to close.
Mad Mush is open until 2 a.m. on weekdays and 3:30 a.m. on weekends, according to their website, compared to local competitors like Jimmy John’s, who are only open until midnight every night.
Logan Weaver, a junior in the Krannert School of Management, said Mad Mush is the best place to get food delivered from at night because it’s open so late.
Famous Franks is another place to go after a late night, Jack Wright, a senior in the College of Engineering, said.
Famous Frank’s is a local hot dog food truck that sets up shop on the weekend between Harry’s Chocolate Shop and Rawls Hall from 10:30 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., according to its Yelp page.
Wright reminisced about Two Fellas, which closed in 2021 due to COVID-19 related issues, according to their website.
“Two Fellas back in the day, that was really nice,” Wright said. “You get like a whole day’s worth of meals in there.”
Wright said his go-to is Happy China near the Wabash Landing. Happy China appears as an ordinary fast food restaurant, but it has a little Chinese heritage appearing throughout the restaurant.
“It’s really affordable, which is nice for college when you’re balling on a budget,” Wright said. There are enough options on their menu that there is always something new to try.
“With all the options that they have to offer, my go-to is the sesame chicken and the potstickers”, he said. “It’s probably the best Chinese food that I have had.”
For those that prefer staying on campus, there are about 125 options, but students have their favorites.
Wright said he enjoys stopping at Au Bon Pain Cafe and Bakery at the Wilmeth Active Learning Center or the Broken Egg Cafe near Neil Armstrong Hall of Engineering. He is excited to try out the restaurants in the newly renovated Purdue Memorial Union, especially Sushi Boss. Wright says he is an avid sushi lover, and now it will be more convenient for him to enjoy.
Weaver, who lives off campus, prefers carry-out rather than dine-in when on campus.
“I chose Chick-Fil-A for take-out because it is good food,” Weaver said. “And honestly, I don’t eat out on campus a lot, but if I had the option to, that would be where I would go to first.”
When studying, he prefers “studying snacks” like McDonald fries or a McFlurry.