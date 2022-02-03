Friday
FIRST FRIDAY
6 p.m. in Downtown Lafayette.
Downtown Lafayette comes alive on the first Friday of every month to connect the arts with local businesses and the community. View works from regional artists, enjoy live music and check out specials at over 25 businesses and restaurants.
TRIVIA NIGHT: ALL ABOUT MOVIES
6:30 to 9 p.m. at Purdue Memorial Mall.
The Purdue Student Union Board is hosting trivia night where students can participate on trivia based on fan favorite topics.
DARE TO BEAR
7 to 8:30 p.m. at Riverside Skating Center, 100 Tapawingo Drive, Lafayette.
The West Lafayette Parks Department will be hosting the annual Dare to Bear event at Riverside Skating Center on Friday. The event encourages participants to skate around the rink wearing only their swimsuits. For only $5 and additional $3 skate rental fee, people can skate as many laps as they want from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER’S STONE
7:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. 6th St., Lafayette.
As part of its “100 Years of Film Series,” the Long Center is putting on “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” as its 2000s cinematic representative. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at ovationtix.com.
FLICKS AT FOWLER: SHANG-CHI
8 p.m. at Fowler Hall.
The Purdue Student Union Board hosts “Shang-Chi” as part of its monthly Flicks at Fowler event on Friday and Saturday.
FRIDAY NIGHT KARAOKE
9 p.m. to midnight at Digby’s Bar and Patio, 133 N. 4th St., Lafayette.
Enjoy your night in the limelight at Digby’s Friday Night Karaoke event.
CRAZY MONKEYS IMPROV COMEDY SHOW
9 to 10 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Come join The Crazy Monkeys for a free improv comedy show in Loeb Playhouse! Masks will be required and enforced.
Saturday
LONG CENTER PRESENTS: CASABLANCA AND IT HAPPENED ONE NIGHT
2 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. at Long Center for the Performing Arts, 111 N. 6th St., Lafayette.
For its “100 Years of Film,” series, the Long Center is presenting “Casablanca” as it 1940s film and “It Happened One Night” as its choice for the 1930s. “It Happened One Night” will play at 2 p.m. and “Casablanca” will play at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 and can be purchased at ovationtix.com.
PURDUE CONVOS PRESENTS: ABIGAIL WASHBURN AND WU FEI
8 p.m. at Loeb Playhouse.
Vocalist and banjoist Abigail Washburn and Wu Fei, a prodigy on the 2,000-year-old traditions of the Chinese zither known as the guzheng, are coming to Purdue to perform an intimate, multilingual collaboration of global folk music. Ticket prices range from $20 to $26. For more information, visit the Purdue Convos website.
Tuesday
AARON KELLY LIVE
6 to 8 p.m. at People’s Brewing Company, 2006 N. 9th St., Lafayette.
Aaron Kelly, a finalist on the ninth season of American Idol, is coming to People’s Brewing Company to perform. Tickets are $7. To purchase tickets go to ontaptickets.com.