A former Purdue basketball commitment has now decided upon Penn State as his basketball home starting in 2022.
Jameel Brown, a 6-2 point guard from the Philadelphia area made his Penn State announcement on Monday. Last December, the No. 112-rated player nationally according to Rivals.com, had committed to Purdue then de-committed in March.
What changed was then Boilermaker assistant Micah Shrewsberry was named the Lions head coach on March 21.
Shrewsberry, who had recruited Brown for the Boilers, had two stints as an assistant at Purdue. His first time around was from 2011-13 and then again as associate head coach from 2019-21. He was briefly head coach at IU-South Bend for two seasons compiling a 15-48 record. He was also an assistant at Butler and the Boston Celtics for former coach Brad Stevens.