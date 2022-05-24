A grand jury has indicted two men and a woman on many charges - including murder, conspiracy and gun charges - in the Aug. 31 slaying of 24-year-old Jermey Dumas of Lafayette.
Bruce Oliver Alexander Jr., 21, of Lafayette, Charlie Annamae Moore, 19, of Attica, and Willie James III, 19, of Rochester, New York, were arrested Friday after a grand jury indicted them on multiple charges involving Dumas' shooting death near Romney and Teal roads on the south side of Lafayette.
Moore and Dumas had an altercation outside of the Spring Gardens apartment of Moore's mother, according to information in the indictment, after which Moore called Alexander and asked him "to assist Moore and others in dealing with Jermey Dumas."
The indictment says Alexander asked James for a ride to the apartment complex, where they waited in James' car for Dumas to leave the complex on his bicycle. James followed Dumas onto Teal Road heading west, and Alexander allegedly shot at Dumas "multiple" times, killing him.
James drove Alexander away from the shooting, and none of the three attempted to help Dumas as he lay along the sidewalk, the court documents say.
The indictments do not include details such as the reason behind the dispute. The list of grand jury witnesses is lengthy, including not only police detectives and employees of nearby businesses but also representatives from cell phone companies and social media, such as Snapchat and Facebook.
All three are being held in the Tippecanoe County Jail without bond, according to jail records.