Upon arriving on campus this semester, Zachary Congdon, a freshman in the College of Agriculture, quickly spiraled into a depressive mental state in the new environment.
“I just felt isolated and alone, and then I didn’t want to go out of my dorm room — even to eat,” he said. “So I lost some weight. And then it just got to the point where I couldn’t handle anything anymore.”
Congdon said during a moment of clarity amid a mental breakdown, he called Counseling and Psychological Services for help. After about an hour on the phone, four Purdue University Police Department officers arrived at his dorm to drive him to Sycamore Springs, a psychiatric hospital in Lafayette.
“I wouldn’t be here right now if it wasn’t for (Sycamore Springs), if I’m being honest,” he said. “It has changed my life.”
The facility provides both inpatient and outpatient care for individuals who need changes in medication, intensive therapy, help with addiction or may be at risk for self-harm.
Along with the rest of the country, Sycamore Springs has had to alter facility operations to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
“Individuals with mental illnesses, their symptoms are now exacerbated because of this health crisis that we’re in,” Taylor said. “The relapse rate has increased dramatically.”
Early in the year, she said, the facility experienced a decrease in patients due to fears of the pandemic. But after a while, the facility saw a marked increase in its inpatient and outpatient numbers.
Taylor said a lot of changes had to be made quickly when the virus’s spread turned into an outbreak. While it still offers the inpatient program, patients living on site must receive daily temperature checks. Many ancillary services, such as yoga and community Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, have been canceled.
While there are multiple services available to Purdue students, Maggie Taylor, the director of clinical services at Sycamore Springs, says the majority of students participate in its Intensive Outpatient Program.
The IOP and Partial Hospitalization Program are both offered virtually, with an in-person option also available for the PHP. While initially difficult to organize, the changes were ultimately beneficial, Taylor said. An online option has allowed those unable to physically access the facility an opportunity to receive care remotely.
“That, I think, has been probably the most positive thing that’s come out of this,” Taylor said. “That we have expanded our services tremendously.”
While this expansion has allowed Sycamore Springs to cater to students participating in online instruction this semester, its services are available only to students in Indiana. Individuals outside of the state are unable to engage with its programs because of licensing laws.
Michele Clark, the market director of business development at Sycamore Springs, clarified that a student whose home residence is outside of Indiana could still receive remote services provided they are in the state when they call.
It would be “perfectly legal” for a student living in Illinois to drive to a coffee shop in Indiana to participate in one of the facility’s remote programs, Clark said. Those living too far away or unable to make a trip to the Hoosier state for therapy must rely on local resources to meet their needs.
As the online options offer help to students studying remotely, Sycamore Springs’ in-person treatment has already aided students like Congdon who are struggling to adapt to the University environment during the pandemic.
Clark said that after arriving at the facility, the wait time can often be a few hours.
“All potential patients are triaged and screened prior to receiving a level of care assessment,” she said in an email. “Those presenting with more acute serious problems, especially related to safety of themselves or others, will move through the system quicker.”
After an initial intake assessment, which is available at all times, Sycamore Springs provides a recommendation for which program will best fit the patient’s needs. Their inpatient program includes on-site housing, three meals a day, a personalized treatment plan and recreational area. The IOP and PHP meet multiple times a week.
Congdon, who suffers from depression and ADHD, said he spent months in isolation during quarantine. He’s now living in a residence hall by himself and struggling to make connections on campus. The prolonged loneliness catapulted him into a downward spiral at the beginning of the semester, he said.
When he arrived to the facility during the first week of classes, Congdon participated in a week-long inpatient program, attending group therapy sessions throughout the day. Sycamore Springs also changed his medication.
After his week at Sycamore Springs, Congdon said he spent a week at his home in Fishers, Indiana, to “get used to normal life again.”
Congdon finished his IOP with the facility last week, which included phone conversations three times a week. He said he’s benefited from the calls, which have included conversations about how to identify healthy coping techniques and deal with grief.
The excitement Congdon brought to Purdue in hopes of meeting new people was met with a solo living situation and a campus lacking many opportunities to socialize.
Congdon said his mental health has improved since the beginning of the semester.
“I’ve gone out, joined quite a few different clubs, I’ve met a few people,” he said. “I’m actually meeting with a group of people this Friday for a board game session.”
Since the hospital is located farther from campus, Purdue police officers will often give students a ride to the facility if notified by CAPS that aid is required.
PUPD Capt. Song Kang said police involvement should not make students anxious.
“None of those students that we help are in trouble,” he said. “We’re just providing transportation and helping those students find the right resources.”
If PUPD is notified of a mental-health crisis after CAPS’ operating hours, the University’s Crisis Intervention Team officers will be dispatched to help connect the student with local resources.
Kang said all PUPD officers are given a week-long crash course in mental-health crisis training.
“Certainly it doesn’t make us any kind of licensed counselor,” Kang added, “but, you know, we can see some of the first indications and then we can provide those resources to the students.”
Taylor and Clark expressed concern over the potential mental and emotional harm of extended isolation and social distancing, especially for those like Congdon with preexisting mental-health conditions.
“I think a lot of times people forget that our mental health is just as important as physical health,” Taylor said.
Taylor thinks the media’s focus on COVID-19 has been harmful for many people’s mental and emotional states. She knows it’s important to follow guidelines released by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, she said, but the flood of bad news has consequences for mental health.
“There are still ways to safely socialize and spend time with people that are going to be good for you and good for your mental health,” she said. “Self-care is one of the most important things that we can practice, and that social interaction is a big part of self-care.”
Taylor and Clark emphasized that help is always available.
“I think the biggest thing is just encouraging individuals to really de-stigmatize mental health,” Clark said, “and take that step toward positive mental health.”
Individuals struggling with their mental health are encouraged to reach out to Sycamore Springs or CAPS. If struggling with thoughts of suicide or self-harm, reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Helpline. If there is a medical emergency, please call 911.
Sycamore Springs 24/7: (765) 441-3190
CAPS: (765) 494-6995
CAPS Crisis Line: (765) 495-4357
National Suicide Prevention Helpline: (800) 273-8255