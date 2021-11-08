With over 15 coffee shops on campus, Purdue is home to a multitude of study spots and places for students to get their favorite caffeinated beverage.
While some coffee shops offer more options, others provide a different study environment.
Emily Clevenger, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, said Leaps Coffee and Artisan Pastries is her favorite café on campus because the taste of the coffee is the richest and it’s not too expensive.
The most expensive item on the menu is a large nitro cold brew priced at $5, while the cheapest item is a regular espresso or a regular americano, each priced at $2.50.
Leaps offers coffee ranging from lattes to pour-over coffees. The shop also offers pastries, juices, smoothies and specialties like french toast and marshmallow lattes.
“My favorite place to get coffee is Starbucks because I have never tried any other options for coffee on campus, and Starbucks is pretty widely known and popular,” Allegra Lomeli, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts, said.
There are multiple Starbucks locations on campus, including one on Third Street and another in Wetherill Hall of Chemistry. The prices range from $2.45 for a grande freshly brewed coffee to $5.25 for a venti pumpkin spice latte.
Paul Wegener, a junior in the College of Engineering, said Copper Moon in the Agricultural and Biological Engineering building is his favorite place to get coffee and study. Students can pick up a wide range of beverages, from a 12 ounce brewed coffee for $2 to a 32 ounce draft nitro cold brew for $7.
“The coffee is great, the cosmic chillers are awesome, and the Red Bull drinks are clutch when you need an extra kick," Wegener said. “It's in a brand new academic building, there is no shortage of fantastic study spots close by. And since it's on campus, the location doesn't get any better.”
LavAzza, located in Marriott Hall, features coffee imported from Italy along with Chicago’s Benjamin Teas. There is open space and many tables for students to study and work on homework.
“LavAzza has many tables which are adequately spaced out, there is a good ambience and it’s a good location,” Weng Fung Yu, a junior in the College of Engineering, said.
Another campus favorite, Greyhouse, opened their second location on State Street in September, adding to their original Chauncy Hill location which opened in 2008.
“The new location of Greyhouse is perfect for a stop in between classes because it isn’t too far away, so both on campus students with no car and off-campus students have a nice place to study,” Valerie Mesmore, a senior in Krannert School of Management, said.