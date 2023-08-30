After hearing about Friday’s car crash that killed Sara Brown, a doctoral candidate in the College of Health and Human Sciences, David Saarnio of Arkansas State University said he was in shock.
According to a West Lafayette Police Department press release, Brown was pronounced dead after a semi-truck crushed her car in a collision on Robinson and Dehart streets. The 24-year-old had swerved for an unknown reason, struck a parked car and ricocheted into the path of the semi-truck.
“She was full of life,” Saarnio said. “She was a go-getter. She just enjoyed life and music as well as intellectual pursuits.”
Saarnio, a psychology professor, was Brown’s thesis adviser for three years. She presented her honors thesis findings at multiple conferences, according to her website Downtown Sara Brown.
“She was one of the easiest people to work with,” he said. “She’s super practical, but she would also take corrections and if you made suggestions, she would just do them.”
Her research involved looking at how educational television from childhood impacted college students on a cognitive, social and emotional level.
“She wanted to get a job working in research and media,” Saarnio said. “She also worked at a media corporation, so I mean it was a lot about media.”
Asked if he had a favorite memory of Brown, Saarnio said he couldn’t name one.
“We would talk at least now, once a week, about so many things because we were involved in so many different things together,” he said. “She was just fun to me.”
Brown loved music. She hosted her own podcast on Spotify called Eclectic Corner, where she would post music journalism and tips for college students. She also was a third-year member of Purdue Convocations.
“Sara had a wonderful light about her that she shone on everyone she met,” Michelle Moon, one of Brown’s friends, said. “As a fellow music lover, I always felt like we were kindred spirits. I’ll miss her greatly.”
Her Instagram and Facebook accounts display pictures of her at various concerts. She was a journalist at Banded PR, an online music publication.
She also wrote monthly columns and special interest pieces for Premiere Magazine, an MOR Media Incorporated magazine that “strives to provide readers with the good news happening in Northeast Arkansas.”
“I loved that, even though she was an introvert, she would go to all these concerts for up and coming bands that I never even heard of,” said Dina Mason, MOR Media’s general manager.
“I would say I’m highly jealous of her success in the music world,” Brian Osborn, MOR Media’s operations and program director, said. “She interviewed a band here at Arkansas State University, and that started a love of doing that kind of thing.”
At her vigil in front of the unfinished block P, over 50 people showed up to pay respects.
“She was wonderful,” Saarnio said. “She lived life, I don’t know about to the fullest, but more than most people.”