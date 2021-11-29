When students left campus in March of 2020, theater was one of the many organizations faced with canceled events and new learning styles, which left some students feeling disappointed and emotionally distressed from the changes.
Josh Hainer, a junior in the College of Liberal Arts, was disappointed after performances were canceled.
As part of Purdue Performance Collaborative (PPC), he was preparing for a performance that was only a few weeks away when all classes and activities moved online.
“Our entire cast was pretty heartbroken when the news came down because there were no ifs, ands, or buts; it was just go home, that’s it,” Hainer said.
PPC originally tried to find ways to perform in the spring, but with rising COVID-19 numbers and uncertainty of health and safety, the production was ultimately canceled.
PPC adapted to an online format this semester to continue performing while abiding by Protect Purdue guidelines. Auditions, rehearsals and performances were all conducted over Zoom, and actors altered their on-stage personalities to fit into a computer screen.
Hainer recalled a specific technical challenge of trying to portray a character on the Zoom screen falling off a chair. To do this, the actor shook their screen while “falling” off the chair, followed by turning their video off and simultaneously making noises to mimic falling.
“Luckily, there was a trend going on in theater at the time, where a lot of writers were adapting their scripts for the platform,” Hainer said about performing on Zoom. “We basically just ran with the script that was ready for that format, which made the transition easier.”
During live Zoom performances, audience members would remain muted with their cameras off, while the directors would use settings to “spotlight” actors as it was their turn to give their lines.
After an actor was done with their line, the spotlight would shine on the next person and the actor could turn off their camera and microphone to blend into the audience.
Classes offered by Purdue also faced difficulty navigating online performances last year. Although classes are back in-person, performing with masks makes annunciation more imperative and facial expressions more difficult to convey.
“Doing theater classes and performances virtually was a huge change and brought many questions about the nature of theater to the forefront of our minds as artists,” said Elizabeth Ahren Heaney, a graduate student in the College of Liberal Arts. “We are, of course, still using masks, which can feel like an obstacle regarding diction, projection and communication.”
Although both students and professors had to adapt to online methods of learning, the lessons overall did not change due to the pandemic.
“I’d say that COVID safety protocols changed the way content was taught but didn’t fully shift the structure of the courses,” Heaney said. “In my experience, no one was shifting to a strict lecture style, but would try to adapt theater activities to Zoom formats.”
COVID may have changed the way theater classes are taught, but there are still many routes to pursue. Students can choose disciplines such as costume design, scenic design, sound, lighting, acting or directing, and can learn through either live performance or classes.