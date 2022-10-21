A Lafayette man was arrested after allegedly battering his wife of eight years in front of their two children, according to a Tippecanoe County police department affidavit.
Joshua Randolph was preliminarily charged with domestic battery and intimidation after police arrived at his residence on Thursday night.
Joshua Randolph who was intoxicated allegedly did not allow officers to meet the other people in the residence and returned inside his home. Officers remained on the scene and heard a high-pitch shriek and heard his wife saying that Joshua Randolph was going to kill her.
An officer climbed on the roof and saw Randolph's wife of eight years, and their two children inside the bedroom. His wife told the officer that Joshua Randolph was preventing her from going downstairs to speak with law enforcement.
Officers entered the apartment and told Joshua Rudolph to get on the ground which he allegedly disregarded and pulled away from as they tried to place him under handcuffs.
His wife's face was covered in blood from her eyes to her chin, and she had bruises on her face. She also had blood on her clothes and around her home, according to the affidavit.
His wife allegedly said that Joshua Randolph had been drinking heavily since five or six p.m. and that he slapped her face and struck her several times before the officers arrived.
She said that he got more violent after the officers arrived and that he struck her while her two children, both under the age of ten, were in the next room. His wife said that when she told Joshua Randolph that she wanted to leave, he allegedly said he would kill her if she tried.
Joshua Randolph was previously convicted of battery and was convicted of operating while intoxicated three times. Joshua Randolph was also previously convicted for possession of a habitual substance.
Joshua Randolph was booked into Tippecanoe County Jail Thursday night and is being held with a bond of $1000.