Purdue (7-0) leads 42-27 against the Gophers (4-3) at the end of the half.
An innocuous start for the Boilers had the team leading by 8 with five minutes remaining in the half.
The good start for the Boilers’ soon turned into a great one as the team got into a rhythm offensively. Edey hit shots that soon opened up the floor for everybody to score.
It was a game plan Purdue had executed against almost every one of their previous opponents.
A 15-0 run in the final minutes of the first half got Mackey on its feet. It included multiple 3-pointers in transition from junior guard Bradon Newman and freshman guard Fletcher Loyer.
Painter noted Minnesota’s ability to play both “small and big lineups” before the game.
North Carolina transfer, sophomore Dawson Garcia, could play the 5 and the 4. The Gophers had the ability to pair him with the lengthy 7’0 sophomore Treyton Thompson or the stout 6’9 freshman Pharrel Payne.
The head coach of Minnesota, Ben Johnson, chose not to play a big man alongside Garcia. The small ball lineup to start the game had 6’7 freshman Joshua Ola-Joesph guard junior center Zach Edey in the paint.
Joesph quickly picked up two fouls from guarding Edey and was subsequently subbed out for Payne. Minnesota came into the game ranked bottom 5 in free throws given up.
Edey might have a tough time getting extra points through the line, however, the gophers disciplined defense comes at the cost of being 343rd in defensive rebounding.
The Boilers attacked the painter hard in the first half. It wasn’t just Edey feasting under the basket, but it was red-shirt freshman Trey Kauffman-Renn and Furst pulling off some post moves.
Sophomore forward Caleb Furst started the game for the Boilers. Junior forward Mason Gillis, who usually started for the Boilers, was out with a back injury.