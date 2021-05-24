A young child avoided injury at the scene of a drive-by shooting Sunday night at a West Lafayette apartment complex that resulted in two adults being injured, according to two witnesses, who said the toddler girl was in the arms of one of the victims.
Misty, an eyewitness whose last name the Exponent is not publishing, said nine shots were fired from a black Chevy Trailblazer into the first-floor apartment in the 800 block of the apartment complex at 320 Brown St.
The victims, an 18-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, were not fatally injured, police said Monday. The man was shot once in the arm and the woman was shot twice in her ankle, Misty and a second witness said.
Misty provided video that shows the man upset and confronting a police officer, and he was eventually placed in the back of an ambulance in handcuffs. The woman was taken to the ambulance on a stretcher.
Four bullet holes were visible in the window and siding around it Monday.
Witnesses also said the Chevy Trailblazer with tinted windows sped away from the scene Sunday night, about 10:15 p.m.
Police released few details about the shooting but ask anyone with information to contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765-775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.