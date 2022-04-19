Mayor John Dennis has been serving the town of West Lafayette for 14 years.
When talking about his job, he seems not to highlight the day to day tasks of his job, but rather, why he loves his job. He mentioned that he is someone who doesn’t believe in the left and right of politics, but that the job needs to get done. One whose fascinating life, total investment in and love for his community, as well as his humility, have proven him to be the epitome of leadership, not only throughout his 14-year career, but his whole life.
Dennis’ childhood began with cultural immersion in Japan. As the son of a naval pilot who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam conflict, he grew up with a Japanese nanny who frequently spoke to him in Japanese.
“Obviously (at Purdue), we have this wonderful blessing of this massive international population…and I often get the chance to speak with certain groups within that population.”
He said while he can’t always completely understand every word, he picked something up from a young age that allows him to be able to pick up on inflection and tone.
“I may not be bilingual, but I may be bi-understandable,” he joked.
In Japan, he said, he was interested in their civil practices and how everyone had a system to the way they moved. Even on such a chaotic, dense intersection were they able to move around each other and obey the traffic rules.
Towards the end of his Father’s career, he was stationed at Purdue’s airport. After growing up in the area, Dennis attended Indiana State to study criminology.
Dennis very much enjoyed his time at Indiana State.
“Back in those days, sports were big in Indiana,” he said. “We had a guy by the name of Larry Bird that was going to school when I was there. We used to all go to this bar called The Rafters.” The two became friends while in college.
Later would his college friend go on to win three NBA Championships with the Boston Celtics.
After the fun of college, he began to settle into his true passion.
His life after college led him a lot of different places. A safety engineer at a naval base in Los Angeles, the streets surrounding Haight and Ashbury in San Francisco in the 1980s, and later to Ireland. Reluctant to go at first, he followed his wife back home there where she is from. After economic struggles in the country, they moved back to West Lafayette where Dennis saw a posting for a police officer for the Lafayette Police Department. He was with them for 23 years.
“I loved it,” he said.
Despite recognizing the difficulties with being on the force, Dennis said that the camaraderie, the growth and the opportunity for opening your mind is what he got most out of it.
This is what has made him a better mayor he says. “You can make millions doing something else, but when you actually save someone’s life, when you change a mind from being inherently evil to being a contributing member of society, when you see first-hand abuse, neglect, etc,” he said, “it opens up your mind to understanding humans in a way you would never by reading a book or thinking your small frame of reference is the only way.”
It was his experience with law enforcement that he found his passion for serving the community.
While he believes there are some offices that are political and there are “R’s” and “D’s,” being mayor, all of that is irrelevant.
“It’s a boots on the ground operations job,” Dennis mentions. How do you plow snow as a partisan politician? You get people in trucks and plow snow. You just do the right thing.”
After having lived here most of his life, Dennis said he cares for West Lafayette like his own home. It didn’t take him years of experience in politics to do what he does now. It just took dedication, an understanding of people, and a feeling of obligation to protect the community. His cultural experiences, stories and commitment to service have helped him along the way and put him in the position he’s in today.