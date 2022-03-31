$10.98 in Dining Dollars is completely different than $10.98 in cash. Students believe that paying with Dining Dollars does not have the same connotations as paying with cash or credit.
With a plethora of on-campus options available in addition to the dining courts, Purdue students must decide where to spend their Dining Dollars for the price retailers ask for.
The best place to get the most out of your Dining Dollars is “Starbucks, just because I do have a Starbucks addiction,” Nandini Lakshminarayana, a sophomore in the Krannert School of Management, said.
Lakshminarayana is on a university meal plan that gives her $225 in dining dollars for the semester.
Elsa Jerry, a freshman in the Polytechnic Institute, said she likes to use her Dining Dollars at Panera or Starbucks.
“I enjoy Panera’s Madagascar Vanilla Cream Cold Brew — it is one of my go-to coffee orders,” she said.
Students like Lakshminarayana and Jerry use most of their Dining Dollars on coffee and even have preferred locations to grab coffee and study. Starbucks, in particular, is so popular among students that a third location was added with the opening of the Purdue Memorial Union in January.
“It brightens my day just having a chai tea right next to me while I’m studying at the Purdue Memorial Union,” Lakshminarayana said.
Lakshminarayana’s second favorite Dining Dollar spending spot is Chef Bill Kim’s Pizza & Parm Shop.
“It’s Detroit style pizza, and I’m from Michigan, so it’s close to home,” she said.
Even though Dining Dollars are allocated at the beginning of the semester, many students avoid spending them on restaurants they consider overpriced.
Jerry said she avoids using Dining Dollars at Au Bon Pain, because it’s very overpriced and she can get similar food at a much cheaper price.
Lakshminarayana said she doesn’t really use her Dining Dollars for dinner because of meal swipe options. At Au Bon Pain and other retail dining locations, meal swipes are exclusively offered from Monday through Thursday and only accepted from 5-8 p.m.
Jerry’s avoidance of expensive Dining Dollar options isn’t exclusive. Other students agree on how expensive items are on campus.
Dalton Whitehead, a sophomore in the College of Agriculture, said he only uses his Dining Dollars at 3rd Street Market, even though the prices are high in his opinion.
“I like their fruit and you can get in and out quickly,” Whitehead said. “I’d say it’s only worth using on grocery items.”
Oliver Bonilla, a sophomore in the College of Science, has been using Dining Dollars for the last two years and works at the Starbucks in MSEE. Aside from the Boilermaker Markets, he agreed that Starbucks is the best place to use Dining Dollars.
“You can get a coffee or drink for what feels like free,” he said.
Bonilla said it’s easy to spend Dining Dollars because they don’t feel like real money.
“When I spend Dining Dollars it feels like I'm not actually spending my money, therefore it’s easier to go on a Dining Dollars spending spree than (it is with) your own money.”