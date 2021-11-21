The time is 4 am on Sunday morning. The 18-hour-long dancing marathon still goes strong.
Joel Alvarez, PUDM campus relations executive and a senior in HHS, shared his secret to maintaining energy after dancing for 16 hours.
“Lots of coffee and energy drinks, but mainly just the energy inside of these rooms,” Alvarez said, his voice getting higher. “Everyone is so excited to be here and just so happy, and you can’t help but (wanting) to be there and be active too.”
His sentiment is echoed by Olivia Coughlin, PUDM morale executive and a junior in HHS.
“I think I’m just staying awake by pure excitement,” Coughlin said. “I’ve got two energy drinks in me, but what keeps me awake is seeing everybody being engaged.
The energy in here is so electrifying. It’s so exciting and happy.”
Alvarez said this year’s in-person dance marathon has been a long time in the making.
“Last year, we had to resort to an online marathon, which obviously wasn’t as successful as in years past,” Alvarez said. “This year is a huge progress in the right direction.”
“We’re so proud of everything that we’ve done.”
Building camaraderie among dancers and participants is key to keeping the morale high, Coughlin said.
“The biggest thing is that it’s a lot of team building within our own community throughout the year,” Coughlin said. “We worked really, really hard to make sure that everyone in our committee feels like they can lean on each other.”
Coughlin said she has raised 8,000 dollars for Riley Children’s Hospital this year through PUDM. It’s all about spreading awareness and getting the good message across, she said.
“A lot of it has to do with finding out why I dance, why I’m here, and then just trying my best to communicate to people why they should care about it as much as I do,” Coughlin said of her fundraising record. “Because it really is just an incredible cause.
“It’s making sure people know that the money that they’re helping us raise in this organization is creating a very hopeful future (for the kids).”