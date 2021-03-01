Mental health issues faced by the graduate student population will be the focus of virtual events March 1-5 hosted by Purdue Graduate Student Government. Topics will range from parenting during a pandemic to academic burnout.
"With the unique strains of this semester in mind, the various education, conversation and relaxation events are designed specifically for graduate students, who often work as research assistants, instructors or employees in addition to maintaining their own academic progress," according to a recent press release.
Graduate students interested in attending any events can view the schedule here, and RSVP to the events they wish to attend. Events will take place via Zoom, and recordings of some events will be made available on the PGSG website.
The first event, "Parenting during a Pandemic," is today from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. and will feature Xiang Zhou, an assistant professor of counseling psychology, and Jessica Felder, a doctoral student in political science and president of the Graduate Parent Support Network.
Other events include a CAPS virtual drop-in session, craft night and an event featuring psychologist Dr. Della Mosley on the topic of "radical hope and radical meaning and its implications for graduate students."
These events coincide with Purdue Student Government's Mental Health Action Week, the organization's largest initiative of the year. More than 100 events for undergraduates will be curated on the app Socio.