Thirty-five students and six employees have tested positive for the coronavirus within the last week, according to the Protect Purdue Health Center dashboard, which updated today.
With an influx of positive tests, the positivity rate over the last week now sits at 2.47%, according to PPHC — a rate nearly three times the 0.94% rate from Friday's report.
Purdue administered 1,661 tests over the last seven days, per the dashboard. The University has conducted a total of 3,228 tests since the first of the month.
To contain the spread of the virus, a Monday press release states, individuals who test positive are "quickly separated from their living area to isolate in one of Purdue's isolation areas or in another safe area away from others."
Purdue spokeperson Tim Doty said the University did not have data to present about the number of people in isolation or quarantine.
"We will not be providing details on individual results or cases given the confidential nature of this information," he added.
Contact tracing is attempted for each positive test, depending on whether individuals who have been exposed to the virus will actively participate.
"Thus far, the vast majority of our students are following the plan,” said Dr. Esteban Ramirez, chief medical officer at the PPHC. “They have reported to the Protect Purdue Health Center when symptomatic, have been tested, and those affected are isolating and in quarantine."
In the release, Purdue says nearly 40,000 students have returned to West Lafayette over the past two weeks.
The University required all undergraduate, graduate and professional-program students to be tested for COVID-19 before returning to campus. Among the 36,155 students who were tested before arriving in West Lafayette, 252 tested positive, a positivity rate of 0.70%.
The past week's rate is roughly four times the rate from pre-arrival testing. The University notes that roughly 9% of overall results remain pending and are expected to be finalized by Aug. 31.
"Students with pending results are not cleared to access campus or attend in-person classes until their results are confirmed," Purdue clarifies on the dashboard.