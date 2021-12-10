The holiday season is here, and with that, the following charities across the Greater Lafayette area are looking for donations and volunteers.
Lafayette Urban Ministry (new items only)
- Toys, board games, dolls, Lego sets, dress up and pretend play items, play kitchen items
- Highest need — children aged 10 – 12 years old
- Sports & recreation equipment — balls & equipment (basketball, soccer, kick balls, baseball, etc.), bikes, outdoor games (Flying discs – Frisbee, hula-hoops, jump ropes, family games)
- Books (grade-level: Pre-K through teen)
- Craft kits & art supplies
- Children’s clothing — outfits; winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves and boots
- Blankets & quilts — each family gets at least one for the family.
- Wrapping paper, gift bags, tape
- Batteries
- Gift and food cards for teens
- Bottled water
- Trash bags (30 gallon)
Natalie’s second chance shelter
- Volunteers — come to walk dogs or help keep the shelter clean.
- Monetary donations — for dogs' medical bills and giving them warm blankets to sleep with.
Lafayette Transitional Housing
- Hand warmers
- Scarves
- Hats
- Men’s boxers
- Coats
ACE Food Pantry
- Food items — make sure the items you are donating have the ingredients listed on them in English.
Food Finders
- Monetary donations — every $1 helps provide three meals.
Homestead CS
- Monetary donations — all funds raised will be used to support Homestead CS’s housing, counseling and education programs. Programs include foreclosure and delinquency counseling, pre-purchase counseling, post-purchase counseling, reverse mortgage counseling, homebuyer education and tenant education, according to their website.
Bauer family resources
- Children’s winter clothes — They have an Amazon list online that details the clothes that they’re looking for.
YWCA
- Monetary donations — to support their current services of providing “safe housing, shelter and legal advocacy for victims of domestic violence and their children'' as well as other supportive services for professional and personal development, according to their website.
Goodwill
- Warm winter clothes
- Gloves
- Hats
- Scarves
Group Homes for Children
- Monetary donations — either by check or on the organization’s website. Group Homes for Children decorates houses and purchases gifts for each child as they aim to bring the children “joy and comfort,” according to a letter.