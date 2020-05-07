The Board of Trustees approved six new safety measures Thursday morning in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the fall, including one measure that changes the breaks students get during the fall semester.
Board chair Michael Berghoff read off the resolution during the virtual meeting.
"No. 1: to provide for an academic calendar for the Fall 2020 semester that allows on-campus classroom instruction to start in August and finish by Thanksgiving Break," he said, "with the balance of the semester to be completed thereafter, by remote means and methods, and with the elimination of customary fall breaks and other adjustments necessary to accomplish the schedule."
The other methods approved by the board are as follows:
- De-densify on-campus work spaces significantly, with a target of reducing the number of administrative employees working on campus by at least one-third through the encouragement and enabling of tele-work
- Implement a systematic testing regimen for those with and without COVID-19 symptoms, along with a mechanism of accurately tracing contacts for those who test positive
- Add the annual influenza vaccination to the list of immunization requirements for enrolled students, faculty and staff
- Order, acquire and maintain a 90-day supply of critical equipment supplies for reducing the risk of transmitting COVID-19 on campus
- Identify and set aside a substantial number of rooms for the quarantining of those who may test positive for the coronavirus while still on campus
The number of rooms will be determined, Berghoff said, by the number of enrolled students and medical developments.
"Well over 40,000 young people have said that they want to be on this campus," Purdue President Mitch Daniels said before the resolution was approved. "It's a record by far, by a substantial margin ... so our job is to make that possible for them."
"Being ready for them in the fall is a significant undertaking," Berghoff said.
The board will be regularly updated on more detailed plans by the task force for these measures before they are finally implemented, Berghoff said.