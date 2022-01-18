A federal judge declined last week to dismiss a lawsuit filed in 2018 in which two former female Purdue students allege they were wrongly suspended as victims of the university's Title IX process.
Purdue attorneys sought summary judgment in the case, a process in which a judge determines a case should be dismissed because a jury would not find "triable fact." But U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge John Martin issued orders on Thursday denying the motions for summary judgment, finding that a jury might find Purdue's investigatory process "flawed" in the two cases.
Neither of the plaintiffs is identified in the lawsuit; they are referred to as Mary Doe and Nancy Roe.
Each case is distinctly different, but both allege they were assaulted by a male student and were wrongfully expelled; each discipline was later changed to suspension. The lawsuit alleges, "Purdue investigated and found that Plaintiff Mary Doe had 'fabricated' her allegation and Plaintiff Nancy Rose had 'reported (her) assault maliciously.'"
The lawsuit alleges that neither woman realized she had become under investigation. Purdue "has implemented a policy ... wherein women who cannot prove their claims to the satisfaction of Purdue decisionmakers face discipline up to expulsion at Purdue," the judge quoted in his decision.