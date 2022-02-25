Russian Club members discuss ethnic identity, propaganda and what you should know

Sasha Marcone’s grandparents left their home at 8 a.m. Ukraine time for a bomb shelter in Kyiv.
She used to spend the summers with them in their house in the capital city while her parents worked in Connecticut. The senior in the Polytechnic Institute and president of the Russian Club has been texting them to make sure they’re safe.
“The bomb shelters were made in the Soviet Union,” she said. “Those weren’t recent things, but packing the to-go kit, that’s new. That was something they’ve been doing in the past month.”
Marcone is Ukrainian, but many people she has talked to didn’t even know what Ukraine was until 2014, she said. She used to let it slide when people called her Russian, but especially since the rise of Russian state-run media narratives claiming that “all Ukrainians are Russian,” she says people need to know the difference.
“After (2014), I’ve been more adamant that people refer to me by where I’m actually from, rather than letting them use a blanket term because it’s easier for them.”
The Russian Club has students from all over. Many members have no familial ties to Eastern Europe, and are just interested in Russian culture, but those with ties to Eastern Europe identify with countries throughout the region, Marcone said, not just Russia.
Solomon Blinchevsky’s parents were born in Moscow, grew up in Moscow and didn’t move to the U.S. until the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991. But they don’t consider themselves Russian – they’re Jewish people who lived in Russia.
“I don’t know how this question is treated openly if you were to ask a random Russian,” the senior in the College of Engineering said, “but up through the end of the Soviet Union, the Russian people don’t see Jews as part of the Russian people.
“(It’s) to the point that when people ask my dad if he’s Russian, he will absolutely reject this identity.”
Katya Yegorova is Russian. Her parents moved to Seattle in 2000 for her dad’s programming job with Microsoft, but she also regularly went to stay with her grandparents in St. Petersburg for the summers.
The junior in the College of Science was planning on going back in May, but her return is up in the air after Russian President Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine Thursday morning, an onslaught of sanctions and diplomatic complications from the rest of the world.
Yegorova said the Russian government has been putting out anti-Ukrainian propaganda for the past eight years since the 2014 conflict, which ended in Russia annexing the southern peninsula of Crimea. People that have memories of the Soviet Union are more likely to buy into the messaging, she said.
The Russian people lost everything after the collapse of the USSR, Blinchevsky said. All of the country’s influence and people’s savings were suddenly “turned to dust” within a year.
The students said Russia was largely mafia-run in the 90s, and many people returned to subsistence farming.
“It’s comparable to if, within a year, the U.S. ceased to be a major world power and China became the only superpower,” he explained. “You would imagine there would be a lot of Americans who would be resentful of that, who would want to return to that geopolitical stage as a real player.”
Social media and the easy access to news sources outside of Russia have reduced young people’s susceptibility to propaganda, Marcone said.
Marcone often reads about the same events in both Ukrainian and Russian news sources to compare the headlines and information, she said. She’s seen the effects of the altered information play out in real-time.
Her great uncle, who lives in Moscow, called her grandmother to ask if she was OK, because he’d heard the news of the Ukrainian soccer team’s stadium burning down after the crowd lost control following the team’s win, Marcone said.
“A goalpost was broken because the fans got a little crazy,” she said. “But he read the news, and that article said that the stadium that (the Ukrainian team) plays in burned down.”
Putin has said part of the reason for the invasion is to fight the rising “Nazification of Ukraine,” Yeregova said. He claims he’s helping the Ukrainians.
“How is bombing the Ukrainians helping them out?” Yeregova asked.
People in Russia are protesting, but many fear detainment, she said.
The Russian international students on campus they know have posted to social media in protest of the invasion, but they can only do that because they’re in the U.S., Marcone and Yerogova said. Marcone has friends in Russia who make similar posts, but only on private accounts.
Voting is something people that come from former Soviet-controlled countries don’t take lightly, she said. “Freedom of speech in the U.S. is something that is taken for granted way too often.”
“My parents are very adamant about voting in elections,” Yeregova said. “We want our voices to be heard.”
The best way to reprimand Russia for the invasion would be targeted sanctions on the wealthy oligarchs that “have some say in what is happening,” Marcone said. Blanket sanctions hurt the Russian people “who are just trying to get by.”
Yeregova visited her grandparents in 2013 and then in 2016 after sanctions set in after the 2014 invasion, and said the difference in grocery stores was vast.
“In 2013, supermarkets were packed,” she said, beaming. “It was like going to Costco. You were like, ‘There’s so much stuff here. Wow.’
“In 2016, the shelves were empty. There were like two things on the shelves.”
The three said there are historic ties and cultural similarities between Russia and Ukraine on top of the families that are spread between them, but there is a wide range of ethnic groups and folk cultures across and within all Eastern European countries.
Marcone compared the region’s cultures to the differences between American states.
“Russia is similar to the U.S. in the sense that the U.S. has plenty of ethnic groups,” she said. “Some places are like Texas (and others are) like California. Each area has its own identity.”
Their own sense of identity is reaffirmed by each other and the Russian professors on campus. All of them have taken courses in Russian and said they were able to relate to their Russian professors in ways they couldn’t to their American professors.
They said this, in part, draws back to the idea of collectivism in Russian culture.
“They’re different from American professors, and it’s the culture thing,” Marcone said. “(In Russian culture), you typically would be friends with your friends’ parents, with your professors, with your teachers.
“You get to know them on a much more personal level than you do in the U.S. You can really connect with them, and that helps with studies.”
Yeregova said students on campus they’ve talked to have jumped onto the topic of Ukraine in previous weeks, but the conflict between Ukraine and Russia isn’t new.
Marcone compared the two countries’ relationship to a pot of water.
“For the past eight years, it’s been nearing boil, and now we’re finally at boiling point,” she said. “We’ve had the past eight years to do anything about the situation, but no one took it seriously. All of a sudden, everyone is scrambling to try and end something that most people don’t understand.”
Half of the people she talked to before 2014 didn’t know what Ukraine was, she said.
The three students said they want people to take the situation seriously.
People have made jokes about Russia and Russian culture before, Marcone and Yerogova said, but the situation has changed and people are dying.
“There are people who say, ‘Oh, I’m excited to see what happens next,’ and ‘I’m sad that my stocks are going down,’” Yeregova said. “There are bigger problems right now.”
Blinchevsky said people should watch videos of the tanks rolling through Ukraine and of all the deaths.
“I don’t think Americans recognize they have skin in the game,” he said. “It could very easily spiral. This country’s a real risk of being sucked into something that’s straight out of the 1940s hell, and I don’t think Americans have experienced that in a long enough time that they have any concept of what that would be like.”