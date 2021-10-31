Melon Man is hosting a Halloween campus cleanup this Sunday.
He’s teaming up with the Boiler Green Initiative, a club which focuses on sustainability. Melon man said they had been helpful in planning this event and similar ones in the past.
Melon Man said he’s hosted similar clean up events before, and he said he thought thought it’d be a great idea to set up this event on the afternoon of Halloween when the campus will most likely be a mess as a result of weekend events.
“I know most people will probably be out partying mostly on Friday and Saturday night and leaving trash around, which is a big issue,” he said in a Friday phone call. “I thought it’d be fun to have a Halloween themed (clean up), like a trash trick or treat. We’re also having a costume contest to bring more people out.”
The Melon Man, a sophomore in the College of Science, said his nickname originated when he found a melon laying around on campus last year.
“I thought, ‘This melon needs a home,’ and there’s nobody in sight at that point,” he said. “So I was like, ‘Ok, I’m gonna find this melon a home’. So I asked around and asked people if they wanted the melon. I thought that this was really fun, and I should continue doing this.”
Since acquiring the nickname, he said he would often go around campus and pick up trash lying around. The Melon Man said he’s already hosted 3 other clean up events this semester.
He spread the word about the event through Reddit and his personal Discord server.
“I have a group of people that I talk with on my “Melon Man” Discord server. Some of them are going to be there,” he said.
Those interested in helping out can join the Melon Man in their costumes at the Engineering fountain on Sunday between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.