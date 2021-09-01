Students navigating a bustling campus — where in-person classes have nearly returned to full capacity — are experiencing something a bit different than last year: people.
Lots and lots of people.
For the past two weeks, students have packed sidewalks and intersections, leaving little wiggle room to get around on bikes or skateboards. Vehicle traffic is no different — cars have often been seen stuck in the middle of intersections, causing temporary gridlock on busy campus streets.
“Wow, campus is packed,” Nathan Hess, a graduate student in mechanical engineering, said with a long sigh.
Hess said he was fortunate enough to find an apartment off-campus before the semester started, but he still has to navigate the hordes of students during class time.
“I’m glad to see Purdue admitting lots of talented students,” Hess said. “But I just don’t want to see them bringing in large numbers of students at the expense of quality admission and the experience of students, faculty and staff, especially with respect to housing.”
Other students felt similarly about the increase of students. Max Dai, a sophomore in computer science, said Purdue should have accounted for more students showing up this semester.
“Most universities would send out a lot of acceptances, expecting some of them to reject,” Dai said. “A lot more students accepted and came to Purdue (than expected).
“I’ve heard that the residence halls have been really packed. They should have tried to be more prepared.”
Purdue welcomed more than 10,000 freshmen to campus this fall, the largest incoming class for the second year in a row. This is also the fourth time in five years that Purdue has seen a record for its freshmen class. The total enrollment number has not yet been released by Purdue.
Some students believe that financial consideration and the COVID-19 pandemic played a role in the large class size.
“I honestly think that Purdue was just trying to get money back from COVID-19,” Jackson Murray, a junior in the College of Engineering, said. “They were just trying to secure that future money, that investment in new students.”
Senior Anna Kelley from the Polytechnic Institute said that, from a business perspective, she understands Purdue’s decision to admit more students.
“They’re typically the only university that can keep their tuition down,” Kelley said. “I’m sure the university has lost a lot of money (because of COVID-19), so they’re using increased admissions to (make up for losses).”
Contrary to the financial situation of most U.S. colleges and universities, Purdue’s net position increased by $153.7 million in the 2020 fiscal year, with a $16.8 million increase in net tuition and fee revenue, according to Purdue’s official 2020 financial report. The report also identifies the increase in tuition revenue as “primarily resulting from increased enrollment at the West Lafayette campus.”
Despite a buzzing campus causing inconveniences for some, many faculty and staff members said they’re more than happy to have in-person interactions again.
“It’s been really nice just to see everyone,” said Jennifer Hall, a lecturer in Lamb School of Communication. “It’s crowded, but I like seeing all the people.”
Hall’s sentiment is commonly shared among faculty members. Jill Dyson, assistant schedule deputy in the College of Liberal Arts, said that CLA’s enrollment is strong and she enjoys having students back again.
“Honestly I’m just super excited to have the energy back. I really am.” Dyson said. “The last year has been so painfully quiet, it’s just super nice to hear (the students) again.
“The energy is so good, I love it.”