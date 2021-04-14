An international student filed a lawsuit against a West Lafayette apartment complex alleging it violated her lease, court documents say.
College of Pharmacy student Siran Chang filed the lawsuit earlier this month against SSC Avenue North Apartments, whose main office is in Chicago. Chang says the company removed her property from her apartment without informing her even though she was still making rent payments on time every month.
Chang is a Chinese international student, according to the complaint, and she was unable to return to the U.S. because of international travel restrictions brought upon her by the pandemic. Her lease began on Aug. 2, 2019, and was renewed through July 2021 on July 29 of last year.
She alleges the company removed her personal property, which included bedroom furniture and clothes, in August. The company did not inform Chang that it had removed her belongings, she states in the complaint.
Chang’s filing includes a request to dissolve the rental agreement, refund of the rent paid by her from Aug. 1 onward, and damages from the conversion and destruction of her personal property.
As of Wednesday afternoon, neither party had responded to requests for comment.