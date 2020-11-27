Club leaders and members this year had to find a way to stay active amidst Protect Purdue regulations and safety concerns during the Fall 2020 semester.
Due to room occupancy restrictions, one commonality was online meetings.
“We've had to figure out how to adapt most of our club meetings to strictly online,” said Chris Ridenour, a junior in the College of Engineering and president of ACM SIGBots. “We still have some in person sessions, but they are limited to 5 people at a time due to the size of our lab. We also have relatively strict time slots for these in person meetings, so that anyone who wishes to attend in person has an equal opportunity to.”
James Mollison, a continuing lecturer in the School of Communication and director of the Debate program, likewise said all practices and competitions for debates were moved online.
Clubs that couldn’t conduct all of their business online noted that organization was difficult.
“We’re still adapting to the effects that this pandemic has had on our club. Nothing is certain,” said Tori Orman, a senior in the College of Liberal Arts and president of Women’s Ultimate Frisbee. “We must carefully plan each in-person event and get clearance from Club Sports for small gatherings. It’s been hard, to say the least.”
The pandemic also drastically changed how clubs recruited new members, as large in-person events were not possible.
“Our recruitment process this year was 80% virtual and 20% sidewalk chalk and posters,” said Orman. “We relied mostly on new members to reach out to us, which is not how it’s been in the past.”
Under these circumstances, many club leaders saw fewer new members join than in previous years.
Mollison noted that the decline of in-person engagement in Debate because of the pandemic affected the numbers.
“As I mentioned above, our call out had less attendance than in previous years," he said. "Several students who attended that call out and expressed interest in joining the team stopped attending our online meetings after a couple of weeks.
“Part of what draws new members to our organization, and makes them stick with it, is the social or interpersonal aspect of being on a team. Another part of what draws new members to our organization, and makes them stick with it, is the fun of traveling to different universities for competitions. Both of those draws have been effectively eliminated by the pandemic.”
Despite difficulties, some clubs were able to find successful recruitment strategies. Ridenour indicated that ACM SIGBots’ reputation in the robotics community was a major factor in attracting members.
“We began the recruitment process early in the summer months where we had people join a Discord to demonstrate interest in joining the team, and have thus far just as many, if not more, more brand new team members than returning ones,” he said. “We're very fortunate for this and are aware that other student organizations are not so lucky.”
Mercedes Ackley, a sophomore in the College of Engineering and Outreach Officer for French Club, said that French Club was able to find people willing to join without too much trouble.
“Weirdly enough, I believe the pandemic made it easier to find people since more people were on the internet trying to find new things to do besides schoolwork,” she said. “Especially for people who found us through French classes, they saw our club as an opportunity to meet people and practice what they learned in class with other students.”