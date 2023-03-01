A hush fell over the packed Loeb Playhouse theater on Tuesday as award-winning poet Nikki Giovanni walked on stage. An uproar of applause and hollers from the crowd filled with students, alumni and Lafayette community members welcomed the 79-year-old poet inside.
Giovanni, introduced as one of Oprah Winfrey’s 20 Living Legends by Black Cultural Center director Anne Edwards, told a story about seeing her friend, Rosa Parks, sandwiched between another black woman and a white man.
Looking at the man, Giovanni considered saying, “Excuse me, sir, you are sitting next to a cultural icon. I’d like to have your seat.”
Instead, she opted for, “You gonna move or what?” and she acquired the seat.
The majority of Giovanni’s talk, as part of the Black History Month keynote, hosted by the BCC, centered around words of inspiration to the next generation as a reminder of what they have fought to overcome and how far they have left to progress.
Giovanni has published more than 14 volumes of poetry, including “Black Feeling, Black Talk/Black Judgement.”
She reminded audience members of their obligation to vote.
“Let people know that you will not be silent,” she said. “If any part of me is alive, I want it to vote.”
In response to those hesitant to vote for either major party, Giovanni said to “vote for your dog. Write something in.”
She said there was a time when women and Black people lacked the right to vote, and you could only attend university as a cleaner.
“You are a citizen. Your voice counts,” Giovanni said. “Too many people paid too high a price for you not to.”
Giovanni openly admitted her admiration for the Black leaders of today’s society, singling out the three founders of the Black Lives Matter movement.
“(Our generation) didn’t take racism away,” she said. “That’s your fight.”
She said her generation has fulfilled their duty to gain the right to be educated; the responsibility now falls to the next generation to graduate. She instructed the audience to throw their graduation caps so high that their ancestors in heaven will see them and smile.
Giovanni, who grew up in segregation, knows what it’s like to have to fight for her rights.
“I’ve ridden buses and I always sit up front because somebody fought hard for me to sit up front,” she said.
That person was Rosa Parks, whom Giovanni met and befriended.
The two developed a close relationship. After Parks’ death, Giovanni was invited to write a poem about Parks for her funeral.
To conclude she reminded her audience to “quit being afraid of yourself” and to not be discouraged by the presence of fools in our society. “There’s no point talking to a fool.”
Thometra Foster, an audience member, said Giovanni’s speech exceeded her expectations.
“She tells it like it is,” Foster said. “She doesn’t apologize and she gives good advice.”