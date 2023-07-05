West Lafayette’s building permit report lists a 402-unit, 690-bed construction project at 300 N. McCutcheon Dr. for graduate student housing.
The project is estimated at $63,507,380, according to the report.
The permit, issued on June 14, cites the owner of the project as the Purdue Research Foundation. The contractors will be Marous Brothers Construction, a construction company based in Willoughby, Ohio.
The permit type is multi-family new build, which suggests a completely new construction project for high-density housing.
The address is between McCutcheon Hall and Purdue West Shopping Plaza, where there is no space for a large construction project.
Purdue Spokesman Tim Doty said the project is the same one announced in April at the intersection of 3rd Street and McCormick Road. The project was originally planned to be 401 units with about 1,000 beds available for all students.
President Mung Chiang also pointed to it in his end-of-fiscal-year letter to students, faculty and staff as a success in housing for this fiscal year.
The project was approved by the Tippecanoe County Area Plan Commission in April 2022, according to a Purdue news release. Construction is expected to begin before the fall semester and will open in fall 2025.
Doty said he would find more information about the discrepancies between the number of beds and which students the beds will be available for, but has not given more information as of Wednesday evening.