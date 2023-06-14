Sitting next to the Engineering Fountain, phone and apple juice in hand, was Muna Awajan, a doctoral candidate studying electrical engineering.
“I’m just enjoying my breakfast,” she said with a giggle, waving a Starbucks breakfast wrapper in the air. “I pulled an all-nighter and I just got my breakfast.”
Awajan stayed up preparing for a meeting with her supervisor, so she said she wanted to take the time beforehand to eat.
“When I’m in the mood to work, I just keep working,” she said, staring into the distance.
After her meeting with her adviser, Ajawan said she was going to finish her day by completing more for her research project and then go to dinner with a friend.
The 29-year-old came to Purdue from Jordan in February 2021. When asked what the greatest culture shock has been, she said it wasn’t fair to judge because she came during the COVID-19 pandemic. But the campus environment was most surprising.
“There were not a lot of students around, most were working from home. That was shocking, to be honest,” Awajan said. “It’s not shocking, because it was expected, but I don’t know if it counts as the culture.”
To cope with being in a different country and dealing with the isolation from the pandemic, Awajan said she would go on walks, much more than she does now.
“Now I just order my stuff online, like groceries,” she said. “I did not (back then); I went to the grocery store because that was an event of the day or event of the week. It was not easy, but small stuff helps.”
Awajan completed her undergraduate education at a university in Jordan, then came to Purdue for graduate school, because, she said, it’s a top-notch university.
“It’s competitive, but it also provides a friendly competition, so there’s always resources and nice people,” she said. “It’s also affordable, so it hits all the points.”
Despite enjoying her time at Purdue and studying what she loves, she does still miss her family back home. She built new friendships in the US, which she said helped.
After completing her degree, Awajan wants to stay in the United States to find a job.
“I love it here, I like the environment,” she said. “It gives me what I need to build my potential, I guess, which is a little bit lacking back home.”