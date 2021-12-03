Surrounded by Purdue memorabilia, family and friends, Spencer Deery gave his first campaign speech Thursday night at Bruno’s pizza.
Deery, Mitch Daniels’ deputy chief of staff, had newly announced his run for Indiana State Senate.
He said he didn’t expect to one day run for office, but felt he was responsible for stepping up to make changes that he and his supporters want to see.
“I decided to run because I looked at the situation of our politics and decided that we could have more and that leadership really matters,” Deery said.
Deery said he believes the way that politics has operated is less than what the people in the community deserve, and wants to be the one to change that.
“It’s about having a leader who’s willing to listen and take an approach that’s more than…yelling really loud,” he said.
“Maybe sometimes that's a part of it but we need a whole lot more and that’s what I seek to do.”
He chose to start his campaign in Bruno’s because of the connection the restaurant has with Purdue, and because the university is a key component in the district.
“The room here, you look around and there's Purdue everything,” he said. “It seemed appropriate for a district where the largest employer is Purdue, the largest job creator is Purdue, and you’re not going to continue and move our community forward without a strong Purdue. So it seemed like a good symbol.”
Before he started his speech, his wife Julia Deery shared some stories and what her initial reaction was to her husband running for office.
“When we first announced to family and friends that Spencer planned to run for State Senate, a lot of them were asking us if I was surprised that he decided to do this. I will admit that initially, I was surprised,” she said.
Deery said that her husband has always been involved with his community and trying to change it for the better. She says that he aims to promote the best interests of the citizens in his community.
“Spencer has had a lot of passion for public policy for a long time, even before I knew him,” she said. “My initial surprise quickly wore off because I realized that his character and life experiences have prepared him to be an effective leader and exactly the type of person who should be representing us in government.”
More than 60 people packed into Bruno’s to talk with and understand Deery’s platform. Free pizza and snacks were offered.
Deery also spoke with and thanked everyone individually who came out to see him.
Some supporters, like Oscar Alvarez, have met and became friends with Deery from their connection to Purdue and were eager to hear what he has to say.
“I want to know more about why he’s running and what are his three bigger attributes to the community or to his state in regards to running for senate,” Alvarez said.
Steve Klink, a friend of Deery, is one of his biggest supporters in this campaign. He said he is glad to see that someone who works with Mitch Daniels wants to go further and work in government and believes Deery would be a great person to have in the State Senate.
“I've gotten to know Spencer and was thrilled to death that he decided to step up,” Klink said. “Mitch has always challenged people to step out of their comfort and step into public service. I’ve always admired that direction that he sent people and it’s great that someone who worked so closely with him has followed his advice.”
While giving his speech, Deery admitted that the prospect was “terrifying”.
“I’d love to have a quiet life with my family, and not be the center of attention,” he said.
However, even though he didn’t originally intend to run, Deery was convinced by others that he had the skills needed in office.
“When I think about the state of our republic, I think of a brilliant, beautiful grandiose room with half the light bulbs burned out,” Deery said. “For much of the leadership that we have in our politics, it’s living beneath our potential.”
“You can’t change that in one race, and especially in one local race like a State Senate race, but you have to start somewhere.”