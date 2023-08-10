A third-year doctoral student says she's excited about the role she’s playing in research aimed at eradicating specific genetic diseases within certain dog breeds.
The work is led by anatomy and genetics professor Dr. Kari Ekenstedt in the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Department of Basic Medical Sciences, according to a news release.
Jeanna Blake conducted the majority of research on glycogen storage disease in basset hounds in Ekenstedt’s Canine Genetics Laboratory, which recently solved that disease in basset hounds as well as two other genetic diseases in miniature American shepherds.
Glycogen storage disease, Blake says, affects the body’s ability to store glucose in the liver and muscles and then break it down to create energy. The buildup of glycogen in cardiac muscle can cause dogs to go into heart failure.
“I was surprised to discover a novel cause of glycogen storage disease in dogs,” Blake says.
“Mutations in the causative gene have been seen in humans but are new to the dog world,” she says in the release. “The findings of this study add to the mutational spectrum of glycogen storage diseases in dogs. The more disease-causing mutations we are aware of, the broader genetic testing we can do, resulting in earlier disease diagnosis and disease prevention through targeted breeding strategies. The discovery of and testing for this mutation will allow basset hounds to be born free of this specific glycogen storage disease.”
As the first such tests offered to the general public for three new canine genetic diseases — hereditary cataracts and neuroaxonal dystrophy in miniature American shepherds, as well as glycogen storage disease in basset hounds — screenings will enable breeders to identify which dogs are carriers for a disease and could possibly pass it on to offspring. By ensuring two carriers are not bred together, dog owners can halt the disease before it spreads throughout the breed, Ekenstedt says.
“This disease came to my attention after two litter mates died quite young from heart failure,” Ekenstedt says. “The pathologist who conducted the autopsies sent me the tissue, which provided us with a set of sibling DNA that could be whole genome sequenced.”
The testing for the genetic mutations will be offered by the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at Purdue.
All three diseases are autosomal recessive, which means the mutated gene is not linked to the sex of the animal and that two copies of the mutation are required to cause disease. In other words, dogs with just one copy of the mutation (“carriers”) are healthy but should ideally be bred only to clear dogs — that is, dogs that are free of the mutation — to avoid producing affected puppies.
To solve a genetic disease by identifying a causative mutation, Ekenstedt’s team uses whole genome sequencing on an affected dog’s DNA and compares it against other whole genome sequences in a database of about 1,000 control samples. Complex computational algorithms sort through billions of pieces of data to help the team narrow down specific genes using an established data analysis pipeline. The entire process can take more than a year.
Blake says her hope with canine genetic research is to help dog breeders be able to make informed decisions and avoid breeding dogs that have heritable genetic mutations, gradually eliminating genetic diseases from different dog breeds.
“I have always wanted to help dogs through scientific research. Having the opportunity to contribute to this groundbreaking research means everything to me,” Blake says in the release. “I get to wake up and live my dream every day while contributing to research that directly impacts canine health.”
And knowing that the work being done in the Canine Genetics Lab could prevent even just one basset hound puppy from being affected with glycogen storage disease makes all the work worth it, Blake says: “The impact that this research can have on the dog world further reinforces my commitment to canine genetics. I want to help more dogs through my research.”
The two diseases in miniature American shepherds, hereditary cataracts and neuroaxonal dystrophy, were largely researched by Shawna Cook (PhD ’23), now a postdoctoral researcher at Cornell University. The research was particularly meaningful to Cook, who is the owner of a miniature American shepherd.
“I was stoked,” Cook says in the release. “It definitely pushed this into ‘passion project’ territory. Not only was I given the chance to help dog owners and breeders that I personally know, I was also able to help the breed as a whole.”
Cook’s personal tie to the research proved to be inspiring.
“The personal connection that I already had with the breed pushed me to be a better scientist and to take charge of my research,” she says. “Weekends, late nights, I was ready at all times to look at data, collect samples and chat with owners.”
Although hereditary cataracts aren’t fatal, they are still undesirable for breeders and their clients, who want healthy pets. Neuroaxonal dystrophy causes degeneration in the animal’s nervous system, causing a wobbly gait and progressive worsening until the animal loses its ability to walk entirely.
“These are preventable genetic diseases,” Ekenstedt says. “By identifying carriers and breeding them with clear dogs, we can keep all the other desirable genetics while completely avoiding the disease. The goal is to test and, slowly, over several generations, replace carrier animals. We don’t want to stop breeding every carrier dog immediately because that could have an overall negative effect on the genetic diversity of the breed.”
Cook says both of the miniature American shepherd projects were near to her heart.
“Being able to tell the breeders that they will be able to breed these diseases out of their dogs was simply incredible,” she says in the release. “However, there will continue to be inherited diseases, both simple and complex, that exist in our canine companions. No matter the breed, I want to be able to contribute to the breeding of genetically sound puppies. These projects really cemented the fact that I’m doing what I’m meant to be doing. I couldn’t imagine doing anything else.”
Ekenstedt describes her research as exploratory, meaning the scientists working in her lab aren’t developing a specific hypothesis and then testing to prove or disprove it. Instead, they learn about abnormalities occurring in a certain breed and analyze DNA from affected animals to identify the specific mutation causing the genetic disease.
Many of the student researchers in Ekenstedt’s lab work on single gene mutations, which are typically relatively straightforward to solve. The lab is also working on several more genetically complex diseases that cannot be linked to a single gene.
But there’s one disease — pigmentary uveitis in golden retrievers — that Ekenstedt considers her white whale.
She and Dr. Wendy Townsend, professor of ophthalmology in the Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, have been collaborating for years to try to crack the genetic code of the disease, which affects up to a third of golden retrievers.
“The problem with pigmentary uveitis is that it’s painful and inflammatory enough that sometimes dogs end up with their eyes enucleated (removed),” Ekenstedt says. “We’ve used all the same techniques to analyze the whole genome sequence, but it’s been very tricky to identify mutations. There are a number of reasons why it remains elusive, which makes it a really fun, but also frustrating, puzzle to solve.”
With more than 200 dog breeds registered with the American Kennel Club and new breed-specific genetic diseases emerging all the time, Ekenstedt’s lab will continue solving genetic diseases and offering those tests through the Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory as they become available. Revenue generated from sales of the tests is funneled back into the ADDL and Ekenstedt’s lab to finance further research.
Offering genetic testing through the ADDL establishes Purdue’s reputation as a pioneering institution in canine genetics, a somewhat neglected field of research. Ekenstedt estimates there are only about a dozen labs in North America conducting canine genetic testing.
Dr. Becky Wilkes, head of the ADDL’s molecular and virology sections and associate professor of molecular diagnostics in the college’s Department of Comparative Pathobiology, says she’s excited to partner with Ekenstedt to provide this testing for animals.
“Animal genetic testing is a new addition to the ADDL,” Wilkes says, “and we can only provide this service as a result of Dr. Ekenstedt’s expertise in the field."