Students who wish to get tested for COVID-19 before leaving for the holidays will see reduced availabilities, Protect Purdue announced on its website.
Testing hours from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23 will shrink to 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from the typical 7 a.m. open time, according to the website. Testing will be closed between Dec. 24 and Dec. 26 in observance of Christmas, and tests will again be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 26 to Dec. 30.
The testing center will again close for New Year's Eve, New Year's Day and Jan. 2. Normal hours will return on Jan. 3.
Protect Purdue will remain open by phone 24/7, the website says.
Surveillance testing will end Dec. 12 for unvaccinated students and Dec. 19 for unvaccinated employees. Tests will continue in the spring semester.
Booster shot appointments will be available on the same days as testing, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
To make an appointment for a test or a booster shot, go to protect.purdue.edu.