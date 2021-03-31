Restaurants and bars will be allowed to have 100% capacity indoors and outdoors starting April 6, according to a release from the Tippecanoe County Health Department.
This amendment to county health officer Jeremy Adler's initial order still mandates social distancing in restaurants, bars and dance floors, though. Individuals and parties must be seated 6 feet away from each other. The 100% capacity is allowed provided that businesses maintain social distancing.
Bar-top service will also be allowed, beginning April 6.
The press release states that the order also applies to Purdue and Ivy Tech campuses, "as long as adopted by their required authorities." The colleges have the authority to require even stricter mandates, the amended order says.
The health department recommends that everyone over two years old wear masks in public and continue to social distance, according to the release. Businesses and organizations are also encouraged to require staff and customers wear masks, as well.