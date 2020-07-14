The director of fraternity, sorority and cooperative life announced that Panhellenic recruitment would be done "100% virtually" this fall, meaning that those rushing sororities won't participate in what's normally one of the biggest in-person events of the year.
“Recruitment and Intake processes will be adjusted for FSCL Organizations,” said Brandon Cutler, also an associate dean of students, in an email. “The Panhellenic Association formal recruitment process will be held 100% virtually at the beginning of the fall semester. All other councils recruitment and membership efforts for the fall semester will be coordinated using virtual platforms or in-person interactions that comply with the recently published event guidelines.”
Cutler said the FSCL anticipates most events will not be held in their traditional format. He said the organization is encouraging the use of virtual applications to meet all safety guidelines, while also meeting the objectives of the organizations.
“Traditional recruitment events, such as 'Meet The Greeks and Cooperatives,' will not be utilized this fall due to the size and nature of the event,” Cutler said. “Historically, many students would wait until the Meet the Greeks and Cooperatives event, but this year students interested in joining a fraternity, sorority or cooperative should sign up at General Information — Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life.”
All other events that are planned within the FSCL community must be approved by the University beforehand. Cutler said that some Interfraternity Council Chapters have already begun to work on their adjusted recruitment plans.
Cutler said it is up to individual organizations to whether they will even hold a formal recruitment this semester.
“Some FSCL groups may choose to refrain recruitment/intake activities during the fall semester," he said, "but that is a decision each organization will make."