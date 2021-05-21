Purdue will hold a public hearing on June 1 on proposed student fee hikes for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years, according to an announcement Friday morning.
No tuition increase is scheduled for in 2021-22 and 2022-23. But the proposal calls for the following at the West Lafayette campus, effective in 2021-22:
* International Student fee increase of $10 per semester.
* Professional Flight program fees increase 16% on average.
Effective in 2022-23:
* Professional Flight program fees increase 3% on average.
* Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program fees increase of $1,500 per semester for students first enrolled in the program in Fall 2022 or after.
* Doctor of Pharmacy program fees increase of $488 per semester (net of the retirement of an existing fee) for students first enrolled in the program in Fall 2022 or after.
* New program fee of $750 per semester in master’s degree program in Speech-Language Pathology for students first enrolled in the program in Fall 2022 or after.
* New program fee of $1,500 per semester for master’s degree in Athletic Training program.
Professional Flight program fee increases will be used to offset increased costs associated with aviation operations, according to the release. New or increased fees for four health-related graduate programs will be used to support clinical instruction needs and curricular costs in those programs resulting from updated accreditation requirements.
The public hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT in Room 326 of Stewart Center. A videoconference connection is available upon request by contacting Rita Jackson at 765-494-9706 or rita@purdue.edu. A summary of the fee proposal is available online.
The public will have a chance to comment during the meeting. Those wishing to speak during the hearing should notify the office of the treasurer and chief financial officer in advance at 765-494-9705 or via email at evpt@purdue.edu.
Each speaker will be scheduled in the order they register, allotted three minutes to make comments. Written comments also may be submitted via email or sent to the Office of the Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer, Hovde Hall, 610 Purdue Mall, West Lafayette, IN 47907.
The Purdue Board of Trustees will review comments from the hearing and vote on the tuition and fee proposals at its next stated meeting on June 11.