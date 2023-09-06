As students go to lectures on Wednesday mornings, Jorden Wood spends part of his time working for Fuse apartments. There, he manages the front desk, helps residents with their mail packages and maintains the cleanliness of the stairwells and carpets.
Wood, a senior in finance, said he applied for the job because it was a good way to make some money.
“I knew the manager from a family friend and then you know I lived close enough,” he said. “So I figured it’d be a good job for me to make little money and hopefully be able to do a little homework.”
He said he does not have any particular strategy on balancing all of his work.
“I just wake up in the morning and know that I have responsibilities for the day,” he said. “You got to make money. It keeps the world turning and then I got to go to school in hopes of growing.”
His career goal is to move into renewable energy sales like solar power. He said he sees the world in the next two decades as a regenerative economy, which focuses on the earth and the goods and services it supplies.
“The end goal is to help the world move to something that can sustain itself or more so an economy that can help save the world,” he said. “I don’t really feel like we’re doing that all the time. As long as I can make a little bit of a difference.”
Wood said he wants to start making the world a better place by starting with his community, which is why he started a small job at Fuse.
“I like to make Fuse the best place it can be,” he said. “I just go to my classes and learn about opportunities I can have.
“My philosophy is ‘if I keep my eyes open to opportunity, everything kind of stumbles across me.’ I would love to learn about clubs that would help me kind of get me going in that direction.”
He said this philosophy is “newly adopted” and he wants to “move forward instead of being stuck in the mud.”
“‘We can only see a couple of days ahead, but we can see a lot to do in that time,’” he said, quoting an article he read in the Economist.
He said he understands that you cannot get wrapped up in trying to move too far ahead. His philosophy has helped him “to a degree” but he realized he was not always moving forward in the direction he wanted to go.
Wood came into his freshman year with online classes, which gave him the wrong picture of how simple college might be. Once Purdue transitioned to in-person classes, he said he struggled with attending classes and getting in the “rhythm of always wanting to be up and always wanting to be moving.”
“There is another quote I read. ‘Idleness makes the days go by slow but the years go by swift and activity makes the days go by fast and the years slow,’” he said. “Maybe I don’t remember all the good things from freshman and sophomore year because I wasn’t doing anything that important.
“The days kind of flew by and you only got four years here so appreciate it more,” he said. “I have been in the best academic and social spot but I’m moving forward.”