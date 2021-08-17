Droves of students swarmed Third Street Monday, hanging off of trees and poles and routinely chanting “F--- IU!”
This crowd was noticeably larger than it was on Sunday, when another informal street gathering occurred. Some students boasting that over a thousand students were at the event. Several students said that the group was comprised of freshmen. Purdue police arrived at the scene after students started hoisting wooden lawn chairs into trees.
Despite police cars flanking the scene, the students remained in high spirits and were jumping and dancing in a mosh pit in the center of the scene by the tree-bound chairs.
Two freshmen in the College of Engineering, Abby and Audrey, said that they heard about the gathering on social media and through people in their residence halls. The students nervously declined to give their last names.
The hanging lights around the area were turned off at 11:30 p.m., much to the dismay of the students. Instead of scattering though, they re-ignited their chanting and continued to crowd together even tighter, leaving the social distancing of last year all but forgotten.