The Lafayette and Purdue farmers markets return this week.
The Lafayette market is in downtown Lafayette between Columbia and Ferry streets, according to a Tuesday news release from the Greater Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. Beginning this Saturday, it runs 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays through Oct. 28.
The Purdue market is at Memorial Mall on Purdue’s campus, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays starting this week through Oct. 26.
The Lafayette Farmers Market will total 59 vendors, 14 new this season. Of the new vendors, two will be featuring fresh produce, with others offering food, baked goods and hand-crafted items.
Purdue Farmers Market guests without a parking permit may pay to park in the Grant Street Parking Garage. Those with an “A” permit may park in the Grant Street Parking Garage or the lots between Marsteller and Sheetz streets.
Lafayette Farmers Market patrons may take advantage of free weekend parking in the Columbia Street Parking Garage.