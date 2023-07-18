A 4-foot-tall pile of corn sits on a cart parked by the Sagamore Parkway Pizza Hut.
Tressa Senesac, 19, sits on the cart among the corn, peeling the ears and setting them aside in an organized pile.
Every minute or so, a customer pulls up to the corn cart, many proclaiming Prairie View Farms Produce corn supremacy.
“It’s delicious! It’s the best corn in Indiana,” Margaret Howell, 73, declared as Courtney Tolen, 20, handed her a bag full of corn. “I’m going to try Mexican street corn tonight. We’re meeting friends in Prophetstown and we’re bringing them a nice treat.”
This is a slow day for the Prairie View Farms Produce corn cart, which sometimes has a line of people spanning the parking lot.
They have three corn carts over the summer. According to the three girls manning the Sagamore Parkway cart, the corn is picked the morning it is sold.
The status of the carts are updated every day on the Prairie View Farms Facebook page, which is filled with comments from devoted corn fans.
The cart queens, Senesac, Courtney Tolen and her sister, 18-year-old Rachel Tolen, are high school friends. Senesac and Courtney both attend Purdue and are members of Alpha Phi.
The cart’s owner, Stephen Okos, is a Tolen family friend who invited Courtney to work on the cart.
“We like being outside so we can get a tan,” Courtney said, “We do this as a side job just to be outside and stuff. Last summer we started it and we really like it.”
Courtney said the cart closes between 4:30 and 5 p.m., but often sells out before then.
Perched by the cash box and shaded by the massive corn pile were three frappes Courtney said the staff of Brokerage Brewing Company brought out to them for free.
Carol Ottinger visited the stand to purchase two bags of corn to eat with the steak she was planning to cook Tuesday night.
“And then, what I do with the rest of it, I break it into halves and I freeze it,” Ottinger said. “Then I have fried corn in the winter.”
Senesac said the customers are usually “pretty normal,” except for one man who crossed the highway and bought his corn while wearing stilts.
When there aren’t customers, the girls peel off the outer leaves and toss them in a pile, then put the peeled corn in bags of 14. A Farmer’s Dozen (14 ears of corn) is $7. A bag of seven ears is 3.75. If you want a quick snack on your way to work, a single ear of corn is $0.75.
At the girls’ recommendation, a reporter ate a raw ear of corn, then went back for seconds. Even raw, it is juicy and tender, with the sweet, fresh flavor of midwest agriculture.
“You know, when we tell our friends we do this, they don’t believe us,” Senesac said, standing on the cart by the waist-high pile of corn. “It’s just so Indiana.”