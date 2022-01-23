Purdue students are dealing with confusing COVID-19 testing protocols and uncertainty about quarantine situations.
Multiple Exponent staffers who booked testing appointments over the last week reported waiting in line for anywhere from half an hour to over an hour to get tested and even longer to wait for those waiting on the results of rapid tests.
All COVID-19 testing through the Protect Purdue Health Center is appointment-only, and asymptomatic people who haven’t had high-risk exposures won’t be able to get tested at Purdue until at least Jan. 24, according to previous Exponent reporting.
However, students report confusion about what counts as a high-risk exposure.
PPHC told one of the staffers who was exposed to multiple people who tested positive that they wouldn’t be able to schedule more than one test in a week, despite being exposed the day before they were tested. They were also told not to schedule a test unless they were symptomatic.
Another staffer who was symptomatic scheduled a test for Jan. 15 and waited over 30 minutes in line to get tested, despite arriving 10 minutes before the testing center opened. They also said there was only one worker conducting the first round of tests, another worker swabbed symptomatic people who tested negative once, for the long line of about 50 people, which started forming before appointments started at 9 a.m.
The Protect Purdue Implementation Team acknowledged staffing shortages in the campuswide email sent Jan. 10 about the changes in testing protocol.
“Purdue is not immune to the health care workforce issues we see nationally,” the email reads. “These individuals are in high demand and the stressors are great. We have been fortunate to anticipate increased demand for testing and have added capacity to offer more symptomatic testing at Purdue than before.”
Alexandre Shing, a junior in the College of Engineering, tested positive on Sunday morning. He called PPHC and asked to schedule a test after developing a fever the night before. He waited in line for half an hour, tested positive, and was asked to go back to his apartment and isolate until receiving further instructions from a case manager. Shing lives with a roommate in a one-bathroom apartment.
“Effective on the date of this letter and until further notice, the above student/employee is not permitted to be on campus and meeting in person for any activities, work and classes,” the letter he received from his case manager reads.
Shing was told to avoid going outside and to wear a mask if doing so was unavoidable, have a friend deliver groceries and sanitize common surfaces. Purdue only provides isolation and quarantine housing in Purdue Village for on-campus and fraternity, sorority and cooperative housing, according to the PPHC campus.
Those living off-campus will have to isolate at home or coordinate their own isolation arrangements. As of Thursday, students occupied 132 of the total 353 isolation/quarantine beds, according to the Protect Purdue COVID-19 dashboard.
Shing said the case manager told him he was responsible for reaching out to people he was in contact with, despite PPHC’s contact tracing facilities.
The PPHC employs 35 dedicated contact tracers, according to its website.
“The contact tracer is responsible for the process of identifying, and when necessary, contacting individuals who have been in high-risk close contact with someone who has tested positive with COVID-19,” the website reads. “If the person is symptomatic, the contact tracer will try to identify who they’ve been in contact with in the last 48 hours. If the person is asymptomatic, the contact tracer will likely ask who they’ve been in contact with for the last two weeks.
Carson Chelf, a freshman in the College of Health and Human Sciences, said he didn’t receive his paperwork to excuse his absences until 10 days after his diagnosis. He tested positive on the first Wednesday of the semester.
“I didn’t get the official documentation until recently,” Chelf said. “It was just awkward because they didn’t have the proof so I had to just tell (my professors) I was sick.”
Chelf said his professors expected him to finish work online despite the severity of his symptoms.
“I had a really terrible headache that persisted for five days,” he said. “I’ve been literally physically exhausted completely, and I no longer have an appetite. I have virtually done no work for any of my classes.
“One of my classes isn’t allowing me to make up an assignment that I missed.”
Purdue is stopping surveillance testing for the next two weeks for students who aren’t vaccinated, according to an email sent to an unvaccinated student on Friday.
“For the next two weeks, we will not be conducting routine surveillance testing and we will be shifting to targeted testing,” the email reads. “While routine surveillance testing is paused, please note that you may still be selected for targeted testing in the coming weeks, possibly as early as today.”
Targeted testing refers to the testing of a group of individuals who might have higher chances of exposure to the virus, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s website. In the past, Purdue has conducted targeted testing for fraternities, sororities and cooperative housing residents.
The decision to stop surveillance testing for unvaccinated students contradicts Purdue President Mitch Daniels’ statement sent to students in May.
“Students who choose not to be vaccinated will be subject to ‘regular testing, of the kind that all of us participated in all last year,’” he said.
Students who aren’t vaccinated have been required to get tested once every week this school year until now.
The Co-Rec, the testing and vaccination site, recently put up several signs asking students not to take photos or video.
“Photos in a healthcare setting/testing center could violate the privacy of others to create a HIPAA issue for PPHC,” Purdue spokesperson Tim Doty said in an email on Tuesday.
Doty did not respond to multiple calls over the last week asking about the long lines in the testing center. A current employee of PPHC declined to comment on the working conditions in the testing center.
An employee at the testing center said the signs were added because PPHC was being portrayed in a negative light by the media.