Three years in the making, after winning in his rookie year and falling short on his sophomore campaign, Jacob Peddycord is looking for more.
The junior in the Purdue Polytechnic Institute stuck it on pole during last weekend’s qualifying and he looks to retain his lead during Saturday’s Purdue Grand Prix.
The 66th running of the Purdue Grand Prix is set to start at 2:30 p.m. This annual tradition consists of the 33 best go-kart teams from residence halls, campus houses, clubs and even privately owned independent teams, duking it out over a grueling 160 laps.
No other team personifies the perfect mix of kart and driver quite like Jacob Peddycord and Cavalry Racing. Last year’s runner up finish could only be a disappointment in Peddycord’s eyes, having won the race in 2021 as a freshman with Harrison Hall Racing.
Peddycord, a junior in College of Engineering, is in his fifth year of racing experience and third straight Purdue Grand Prix race. Few other racers can say they have his experience.
“As soon as I got my driver’s license, I got a second job and worked both jobs, saving up for most of a year before getting into karting. I paid for it all myself,” he said.
His passion is shared by his team, the same crew that has been with him since his first appearance and win freshman year.
“I’d say what sets us apart from other teams is who we run with: Jimmy Simpson Racing (his sponsor) and then David, our crew chief, who does a lot maintaining the car and making sure it’s running well. Also, a lot of late nights,” Peddycord said.
The karts themselves are, more often than not, derivations of the team’s kart from the previous year, as the race rules regarding kart construction have not changed from the recent past. As you take derivations of derivations though, eventually a completely new kart emerges.
“We keep improving the same one but after enough years it’s kind of like that old saying: if you have a wooden ship and you replace one piece of wood every time it breaks, soon enough you have a new ship,” Jack McBride, crew chief of Phi Delta Theta Racing, said.
Grand Prix karts are limited to a small internal combustion, 2 stroke cycle engine and must weigh a minimum of 350 lbs., including the driver. These performance restrictions limit the capability of the highest quality karts, so that performance is more dependent on the driver than the kart.
“The kart was the exact same one that came off the track last year,” Peddycord said, “so from the start we had to rebuild the clutch, we changed the gearbox and the steering wheel, the engine is the same as last year except with a new spark plug.”
That being said, the kart isn’t everything. It also depends on the driver’s capability, Phi Delt’s Racing crew chief said.
“There’s kind of a plateau with how good your car can be,” Phi Delt’s Racing crew member Sean Roche said.
The team’s chemistry and hard work, combined with Peddycord’s passion and driving experience are what make him this year’s favorite, a notion reinforced by Cavalry Racing taking pole position for the race, setting the fastest overall time in qualifying.
When asked about students unsure about joining a grand prix team, “I would highly recommend doing it,” Peddycord said. “It’s not just for engineering majors, it’s really for anyone no matter what major you are. As you see with our team, you can develop a lot of close friendships through it. There’s a lot to gain from it, in my opinion. Whether that’s the competitive aspect, the team aspect or just developing close friendships and connections.”