For the first time in two years, Grand Prix week is set to return in full force and operate without COVID-19 protocols.
Multiple groups have come together to make sure that the week of celebrations and the Saturday race are as safe as possible.
“We had what we call the community health and safety forum, which was just kind of a time for leaders from all of our chapters, both from (Interfraternity Council) and Panhellenic (Council), to come together and be able to ask questions,” said Ben Mann, vice president of risk management for the Interfraternity Council.
Purdue Police Department Chief John Cox said PUPD will have additional officers out on the streets on Friday and Saturday.
“These extra officers will assist the regular on-duty staff with any additional call volume for service,” Cox said in an email. “Our Purdue Student Safety Patrol group will be supporting our safe walk program and doing extra building checks and watching for crimes in progress or other types of emergencies.”
During Grand Prix week, PUPD officers are assigned to work several Grand Prix functions, including the race, Cox said. PUPD worked closely with other departments like the Purdue Fire Department, Purdue Emergency Preparedness and Planning, West Lafayette Police Department and Indiana State Excise Police to ensure coordination.
“I am told that the Indiana State Police Excise will focus most of their attention on bars and retail liquor outlets in and around West Lafayette,” Cox said. “They will respond to us if we need them and vice-versa.”
WLPD Capt. Adam Ferguson said while WLPD is not directly involved with the festivities, it would continue to monitor as it would any other week.
“Our mission remains the same as far as we’re going to be there to keep people safe and enforce the law,” he said. “We want everybody to enjoy themselves, but we want them to do so safely and responsibly.
“(Make sure that) you’re abiding by the law, you’re not consuming alcohol underage, you’re not binge drinking and certainly not using false identification and putting yourself in a situation where enforcement action needs to be taken. The goal is to have fun, don’t draw attention to yourselves and you’re probably gonna be fine.”
Mann said that in addition to normal safety precautions, there would be golf carts run by the IFC and Panhellenic’s executive boards, going around checking in on festivities and an increased focus on the Safety and Risk Management Authority, which checks in on functions to make sure they’re following all safety guidelines.
“We also required all of our chapters to register all of their events a few weeks early compared to when we normally would on a typical week,” he said.
From April 14 through April 23, there were 90 functions registered with the IFC, Mann said.
Along with functions hosted by Fraternity, Sorority and Cooperative Life, Ferguson said warmer weather may contribute to higher activity around campus.
“It looks like it’s gonna be a little bit nicer weather since everybody’s coming out after a couple years of COVID,” he said, “so we are anticipating a little bit more activity than we’ve seen obviously in the past couple years.”
In his time with WLPD, Ferguson said he has seen the amount of police calls decrease over the years during Grand Prix Week.
“I’ve been doing this for a long time, and our call volume is certainly a lot less than what it used to be even 10, 15 years ago,” he said. “We’re in a different environment, and it’s kind of hard to predict how things will go.
“We’re also expecting that a lot of people might want to go out and let loose a little bit. They’ve been cooped up and haven’t had this event in a couple years.”
Ferguson also said the week might see the return of alumni who were not able to have a full Grand Prix experience due to COVID-19 safety procedures.
One of the main ways that IFC has sought to increase the safety around Grand Prix and festivities is increased messaging and communication with local authorities, Mann said.
“We feel pretty confident that everybody’s on the same page and everybody knows what to expect, and that we can have a safe week,” he said. “We have the systems in place to try and make that happen.”
Ferguson said in the case of safety, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“You have to err on the side of safety, as somebody’s health is obviously the most important concern,” he said. “ If there’s a medical emergency and somebody has had a little bit too much fun in the way of alcohol, then you need to call us.”
He said that individuals can call 911 if it’s an emergency or the WLPD dispatch center.