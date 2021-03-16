The ropes blocking off the climbing wall in the Córdova Recreational Sports Center will come down Thursday morning at 9 a.m., after nearly a year of turning away climbers.
Registration for the Reading Day reopening of the wall went live on Tuesday morning.
The climbing wall's system will differ from the past, said Travis Freeland, assistant director of climbing and challenge education. But the most important thing, he said, is that they’re going to be open again.
The biggest change, Freeland said, is reducing capacity from the typical 24 people allowed in the climbing well to four.
There will be six designated sections of the climbing space open: four top-rope slots and two bouldering slots, Freeland said. Climbers will also use liquid chalk that has 80% alcohol content that acts like hand sanitizer, rather than the typical powder chalk used at commercial climbing gyms, he said.
Because applying any chemical to a harness damages its fabric, he said additional harnesses were purchased. Sets of harnesses will be used in rotation, where one set will quarantine for four days to disinfect before being used again.
Freeland and the climbing wall staff also installed a new auto-belay system as soon as they got the green light to open at the beginning of March, he said. This system allows students to belay themselves instead of a staff member doing it, according to an instructional video on the RecWell website.
Freeland said students in the Co-Rec voiced their eagerness to climb again while staff members were in the climbing well preparing the wall and “getting cobwebs off” after its nearly year-long recess.
He said he heard a lot of, “When are you opening?” and, “I’m so excited,” from students in the past few weeks while he has worked “frantically” to prepare the wall for climbers.
Reservations for the 45-minute time slots open 48 hours before the availability, according to Freeland. On the Reading Day this Thursday, the wall will be open at 9 a.m., but it will typically run from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. except for on Saturdays, when it closes at 8 p.m.
Freeland said restrictions have changed what climbing will look like and urged students to give their feedback.
“It’s been a journey," he said, "but we’re glad that we’re here."