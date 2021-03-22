As the pandemic becomes a new routine for everyone, without in-person activities, it has become harder for students to meet friends.
Chloe McCulligan, a junior in psychology, said the pandemic is making it harder for students to meet in-person and encouraging them to meet them online.
“A place that is voluntary, like organizations where people are choosing to be there instead of class or work, that they might be required to be there,” McCulligan said. “People in organizations are more open to making new friendships.”
COVID-19 has made it harder for students to approach new people and has made them feel more reserved, she said.
“Going up to new faces has made meeting people feel less open because it could come off as disrespectful because of the spread of COVID-19,” McCulligan said.
The challenge COVID-19 has put on the students in making new friends is another obstacle to overcome on top of classes and work.
“Join a club, that’s a good place to start,” McCulligan said. “You already know them and you’re going to meet a group of people you know already have something in common with you.”
Thomas Doyle, a freshman in the College of Engineering, became more involved by joining an organization on campus where he had a lot of common interests with the current members and has attended all residence hall events.
“I normally just lead by sharing a little about myself and ask them what they like and what they normally do around campus,” Doyle said. “A good first impression is always a good sign of creating a friendship.”
Doyle has become a team captain of esports at Purdue. Some of his closest friends are members he hangs out with on a weekly basis.
“My roommate can tell I’m happy when I meet someone new,” Doyle said. “I can especially see a change in my mood.”
Teachers have adapted to the pandemic in their lectures and have encouraged students to become more involved with other students by switching groups in the Zoom app, Doyle said.
McCulligan finds it more encouraging when meeting new friends and taking the advice from professors or current friends.
“Knowing I made one, makes me more confident that I can meet two,” McCulligan said.
This story was written as part of a student project for COM252: Writing for Mass Media, a class in the College of Liberal Arts.